2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Justin Fields

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting Justin Fields’ rushing prop ahead of the 2023 season.

Justin Fields O/U 825.5 Rushing Yards

In 15 games last season, Justin Fields posted 1,143 rushing yards, the second-most rushing yards of all-time behind Lamar Jackson in 2019 (1,206).

Even after that, Vegas offers us a lowly 825.5 rushing total for his prop.

Fields’ 160 carries last season was the third-most of all-time behind Jackson in 2019 (176) and Jalen Hurts’ last year (165). Fields averaged 7.1 yards per carry, which is ninth all-time for quarterbacks that ran for 500 or more yards.

Chicago’s offense will take a step forward in 2023 and Fields will continue to be dynamic with his legs and his arm improving week by week.

In Fields’ last 10 games, he totaled double-digit rushing attempts in seven of those compared to once in the first five games.

Chicago will continue to feature Fields’ rushing ability as a part of the game plan all season. David Montgomery (Lions) is out of the picture at running back replaced by D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, meaning Fields will have another meaningful workload.

I played Fields Over 825.5 Rushing Yards at -110 odds and would go up to 875.5 before playing for 1 unit.

I like his chances at back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Fields needs 48.5 rushing yards per game to hit 826 rushing yards in 17 games and 55.0 ypg in 15 contests, so I like his odds at the Over cashing.

Pick: Fields Over 825.5 Rushing Yards (2u)

