Big Ten Bettors Enjoy 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Enough already! Let’s stop talking about First Round Draft Grades. That is all pure conjecture. Let’s focus on tickets cashed and torn up as it relates to the athletes from the Big Ten drafted in Kansas City last night.

The conference dominated early with three of the first six players drafted calling the Big Ten home. C.J. Stroud (+300) cashed as the second pick when DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans called his name. Devon Witherspoon (-250) cashed as the first cornerback selected when Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks tabbed him at #5. Stroud’s teammate, Paris Johnson , Jr. (-350) was the first offensive lineman drafted when he went sixth as the Arizona Cardinals invested in protecting Kyler Murray .

(Watch More: Why Simms loves C.J. Stroud )

Amidst the run on offensive linemen following the Johnson selection, Northwestern’s Pete Skoronski heard his name called at #11. The books posted an Over/Under draft position of 10.5 for the Northwestern guard/tackle. While Over bettors (-136) joined in the Titans’ excitement, those who bet the Under (+102) were not as enthusiastic. As mentioned, there was a run on offensive linemen, but it was short-lived and the UNDER 5.5 offensive linemen cashed (+350).

Iowa Hawkeyes Represented

No surprise to anyone when Lukas Van Ness heard his name called last night. The books did not even have first round odds on the Iowa defensive end. Jordan Love ‘s Green Bay Packers selected him 13th. The leader of that Iowa defense, Jack Campbell (+300) cashed when he went 18th to the favorites to win the NFC North, the Detroit Lions.

The biggest tickets associated with the Big Ten were cashed when Jaxon Smith-Njigba went 20th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. The wideout’s Over/Under of 12.5 cashed for OVER bettors (-360) but the real money was won by those betting the Ohio State receiver to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks (+2200).

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants looked to the Big Ten for their first pick. With needs across the board defensively, they traded up a spot and selected Deonte Banks , a shutdown cornerback out of Maryland.

(Watch More: Top Ten Reviewed by Mike Florio )

Cowboys Look to Michigan’s Mazi

After the Buffalo Bills traded up to snatch Utah’s Dalton Kincaid just in front of the Cowboys, Dallas looked to the defensive side of the ball and selected Michigan’s Mazi Smith (+100) 26th overall. The 6'3”, 323lbs. Defensive Tackle was the last of nine Big Ten players taken in the First Round. Those who had the total number of Big Ten players to be drafted in the First Round at OVER 8.5 (-190) smiled and cashed those tickets.

Of the 31 players drafted overall last night, 14 were on the offensive side of the ball which was well below the number posted by sportsbooks. As a result, UNDER 16.5 (+270) tickets cashed. Conversely, the OVER 14.5 defensive players expected to go in Round 1 easily cashed (+240) as 17 defenders were drafted.

It was a solid first round for the Big Ten

Rounds 2 and 3 take place tonight. Sportsbooks are not posting much as it relates to the rest of the NFL Draft, but you might be able to find odds on Big Ten stalwarts including John Minnesota’s Michael Schmitz, Michigan’s D.J. Turner, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippman, and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta . Regardless, expect another solid performance from the oldest collegiate athletic conference in the nation.