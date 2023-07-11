Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North

NFL Division Futures are an interesting bet in 2023. Lots of storylines across the league but the majority come with questions.

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the J-E-T-S through unchartered waters and take Gang Green from worst to first in the AFC East? Will Sean Payton reinvigorate Russell Wilson, pair him with a ferocious defense, and dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? Will Lamar Jackson – now that he has been paid and seen a few weapons added around him - lead the Ravens back to the top of the AFC North?

The boys of Bet the EDGE are breaking down every division in the NFL. Today’s pod took a look at the NFC North. Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) broke down the division and looked at the odds for each team. Which teams will turn tickets into cash and which teams’ performances will turn tickets into coasters?

Minnesota Vikings (+270)

Cash: As good as Kirk Cousins (+5000 MVP), Justin Jefferson (+1400 OPOY), and the offense was at putting up points, the defense was worse. The Vikings’ disappointing finish will dampen bettors’ enthusiasm for this team and so the totals – unlike those for many a Chiefs’ game - should be lower than in 2022 and that offers an easier lift to hit the OVER.

Croucher: “The only bet that I made around the Vikings is Justin Jefferson for Offensive Player of the Year at 15/1. I think Jefferson should again be the favorite for that award just because of the sheer amount of usage…and obviously he’s pretty good as well.”

Coaster: Can this offense really move the ball and score as efficiently as they did last season? Only five teams scored more points than Minnesota, but were they exposed in the playoffs by Martindale’s defense?

Dinsick: “it’s all because you find the average quarterback in almost every single metric you can possibly come up with. He’s going to regress in terms of game-winning drives. He’s going to regress in terms of fourth quarter comebacks this year. The Vikings are going to regress in terms of close games this year.”

Detroit Lions (+145)

Cash: If Jared Goff (+2500 MVP) can handle the hype and keep his crew in the moment, this offense should sing especially with Jahmyr Gibbs (+1100 OROY) added to the mix.

Croucher: “After October 23, the Lions don’t play a single road game that is not either in a dome or against the Chicago Bears. So that’s helpful because I think the stuff about Goff outdoors is real.”

Coaster: The hype train for this team left the station before last season even ended. Lions’ totals have and continue to be bet up without question…but can the resurrection of Goff really continue enough to compensate for what potentially is still a bad defense?

Dinsick: “The defense has huge, huge, huge, huge questions and I think Goff is due for some regression.”

Chicago Bears (+420)

Cash: With D.J. Moore (+15000 OPOY) in the house, Justin Fields(+2000 MVP) now has weapons to move the ball downfield and quickly. That means more points more quickly.

Dinsick: “I see high upside potential for the offense. I see virtually no upside potential for the defense, which means they’re going to be in a lot of 30-30 type of games and at that point, you just want to have the ball in your hands last and you hope that Fields takes a step forward and wins you those games.”

Coaster: Fields’ feet and low expectations were the reasons the Bears’ low game totals went OVER more often than not last season. To cash the OVER this season (and win games) will require Fields to be accurate throwing it downfield consistently. Can he do that?

Croucher: “The Bears have a lot of upgrades on the defensive side of the ball in particular, but they still have a fair way to go to sort out what they’re going to do at corner or pass rush or defensive line in general really.”



Green Bay Packers (+350)

Cash: Aaron Rodgers vs. Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers’ management are no longer a thing. The Packers are now Matt LaFleur’s (+1600 COY) team. The result may well be a team that rallies around their head coach and young quarterback.

Dinsick: “I would kind of frame it as the Packers’ range of outcomes is the widest of any of these NFC North teams - winning 10 games, eleven games. It’s not out of the question. If Love hits, and if all of that young skill position group takes a step forward, this is going to be as good a team as any in a very weak NFC conference.”

Coaster: Their Hall of Fame quarterback is gone. Not expecting Jordan Love (+3500 MVP) to thrive but can he even survive the universal scrutiny let alone opposing defensive ends?

Croucher: “I have no idea what Jordan Love is. Is Jordan going to be benched and out of the NFL after two months, or is he going to be the best quarterback in the division? Both are potentially in the cards.”

The NFC North may not be chock full of Super Bowl contenders, but it is shaping up to be competitive with a path available for each of the four teams to claim the top spot.

You can find the Bet the EDGE podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

