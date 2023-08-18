Betting the NFL: The Detroit Lions are NOT Winning the NFC

Hope springs eternal across the NFL landscape every August as fans want to believe in their team’s championship prospects. No fanbase in the NFC is more optimistic heading into the season than that of the Detroit Lions…and they have put their money where their hearts are as Detroit (+800) is the 4th favorite to win the NFC.

There is nothing wrong with a healthy dose of optimism in your life…except when there is money involved.

On today’s episode of Bet the EDGE, Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discussed the four favorites to win the NFC.

Simply stated, they poured water on the notion that the Lions are a smart bet to win the conference.

Dinsick (@whale_capper) began the analysis of the fellas from Motown.

“The Detroit Lions are going to get exposed Week 1 on “Banner Night” against the Chiefs. That defense has huge, huge weaknesses. They’re going to be in a race to 30 in almost every game that they’re in against a live offense. They’ll definitely beat up on some of the teams on that schedule, but out of the gate starting with the Chiefs is a disaster in my opinion for this Lions’ team. So, I think realistically that price can only get longer.”

Croucher (@croucherJD) believes the Lions will build on last year but to believe they will win the NFC is a leap he is not prepared to make.

“The Lions are a strange team. I think everyone accepts that they are a good team, but they also don’t really have much of a secondary, they don’t have a pass rush, and they don’t have a Top 12 quarterback. And so, you add all that up and I don’t know how we get to them being a really, really good team. They have an excellent offensive line. They have Amon-Ra St. Brown...With the Lions you question their upside with that defense and with Jared Goff at quarterback, who presumably at some point may have to go outdoors for a playoff game.”

Neither Croucher nor Dinsick currently expect the Lions to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. They see no value in betting on Detroit to win the conference. Before Lions’ fans go into blind attack mode, understand that placing a bet is all about team and timing. Can your team win in the end? If you answer yes, can you find a point in the schedule where said team’s odds will drop and create better value for you as a bettor?

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

