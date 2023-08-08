Betting the NFL: The NFC West

Brock Purdy is ahead of schedule. Geno Smith got paid. Aaron Donald is a lone star. Kyler Murray is a sidelined star. A few of the storylines in the NFC West as training camps continue.

Questions, however, are attached to each of those storylines. Bettors need to pay attention to those question marks.

Will Brock Purdy be the quarterback he was prior to getting injured in the NFC Championship against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles or will opposing defenses “figure him out”?

Which Geno Smith will Seahawks’ fans get this season – the efficient effective signal caller from the first half of the season or the erratic ineffective quarterback from the second half of the season?

Will Aaron Donald be able to rally an otherwise no-name defense this season, or will he not even be a Ram at season’s end?

Who will quarterback the Cardinals this season as Kyler Murray continues to mend? And with or without Murray, just how bad will the Cardinals be this season as they hit the full reset button?

The boys of Bet the EDGE dove into the division. Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) broke down the division on today’s episode and looked at potential plays and must stay aways for each team.

Which teams will turn tickets into cash and which teams’ performances will turn tickets into coasters?

Arizona Cardinals

Division Odds: +2500

AFC Odds: +10000

Super Bowl Odds: +20000

Cash: Options at quarterback to open the season are veteran Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune (not even available at any books for awards). Uninspiring or Unknown. Either way, Drew Dinsick believes the ticket to cash is the UNDER in Week 1.

Dinsick: “I think right now as I look at that Week One game (vs. Washington), I think 40 points is insane. I don’t think realistically this gets above the high 30s.”

Coaster: No Murray and a season win total set at 4.5 at most books. Betting the Cardinals to have the fewest wins (+225) is too short for Croucher but betting the Cardinals to go OVER their win total is not a play Jay Croucher likes either.

Croucher: “I think there’s enough on the roster, that they should be able to find their way to four wins, but four and a half seems like a stretch…Yes, they may be the worst team. They are the most likely to be the worst team but just the way that things happen in the NFL, I wouldn’t be touching them for fewest wins at +225.”

Los Angeles Rams

Division Odds: +1000

AFC Odds: +4500

Super Bowl Odds: +8000

Cash: Gone are all but a very few of the sea of stars that raised the Lombardi Trophy two years ago. One all-time great remains. Aaron Donald (+2500 DPOY) is back to anchor an otherwise late round and free agent-filled defense.

Dinsick: “It’s a team that I’m perfectly happy to bet against early. Let the market find the bottom on them. And then maybe as these guys get reps and are better later in the year, we start making the case that the Rams are a bet “on” again, but it’s certainly not going to be in September for me.”

Coaster: Matthew Stafford (+6000 MVP) is back under center. Cooper Kupp (+3000 OPOY) returns to the lineup as well. Questions remain as to how healthy each really is. Even if the dynamic duo makes it through the full season, others will need to step up. However, does that talent exist on the roster?

Croucher: “I would just be very wary of Cooper Kupp as a top five or six favorite for Offensive Player of the Year. The way these things generally go across all sports, I think is that when you have a team that is just barren of talent around veteran superstars, veteran superstars often aren’t playing at the end of the season, particularly when you think of the health issues that Stafford has had so I wouldn’t be touching any of these players in any capacity.”

San Francisco 49ers

Division Odds: -160

AFC Odds: +400

Super Bowl Odds: +1000

Cash: This team’s roster is arguably as talented as any in the league. Kyle Shanahan (+3000 COY) expects the 49ers to challenge again for the Super Bowl and with good reason. Brock Purdy (+5000 MVP) is apparently healthy and ready to lead this team from Game 1 this season.

Dinsick: “Number one, this is the most talented roster in football. I don’t think that’s even really that debatable… I think realistically, a midseason entry point on the Niners as they are starting to round into their playoff stretch would be the optimal way to play this and I think an entry point to win the NFC is really where I’m going to mostly attack because I could see the Niners not being especially well matched-up against whoever comes out of the AFC. There are just enough elite offenses there that I think, you know, Super Bowl is probably not the right angle here. So, I’m going to sit tight. I’m going to hope that they go through a little bit of growing pains as Brock is reintegrated off the injury. And I’m going to look for a Niners to win the NFC price. We’ll say the entry point that I would be the most excited for would be anything above 10/1.”

Coaster: To play devil’s advocate, Brock Purdy is coming off elbow surgery. He does not have a full season under his belt, and he is being asked to lead the 49ers who will be favored possibly in every game this season. That is again big-time pressure for a player with less than a year under center.

Croucher: “I feel lower than market on the Niners. But at the same time, I think they have such an advantage in the NFC. The fact that Philadelphia and Dallas, who I think I might prefer to the Niners, but the fact that they (Dallas and Philadelphia) play in the same division and one of them is going to end up the five seed, and they’re going to be a coin flip almost to get the five seed. I think the Niners…that puts them very well-placed.”

Seattle Seahawks

Division Odds: +195

AFC Odds: +1300

Super Bowl Odds: +3000

Cash: The Legion of Boom may well be back this season in Seattle. Devon Witherspoon (+1000 DROY) is being touted as the lockdown corner that group needed to attack the quarterback. Offensively, their wideouts are certainly in the upper echelon of the league. DK Metcalf (+6000 OPOY), Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1500 OROY) just need the ball. Fresh off getting paid, Geno Smith needs to get it to them.

Croucher: “The talent level should be better with Jamal Adams coming back. Jackson Smith-Njigba coming in should help immediately. They are pretty loaded at the skill positions overall…The offensive line is just more experienced now. It was very young last year. That unit should just get better across the board. But there is just something about Geno I don’t entirely trust.”

Coaster: Like San Francisco, Seattle plays in a division which should gift them four wins this season. That is an advantage without question…unless they slip up on a given week against the Cardinals or Rams. Assuming they make it through those four unscathed, though, the Seahawks are not home free. Drew Dinsick dove deeper into their schedule.

Dinsick: “I can’t in good conscience play any Seattle or its markets because there’s a four-game stretch for them in the time of the year where everybody’s pulling out the pen with my ‘who’s my awards decision piece’. They have two Thursday night games, one of them on Thanksgiving against the Niners. They follow up the next week at Dallas. They follow up the next week at the Niners again and then they round this four-pack off at home versus the Eagles…You are kind of at a travel disadvantage against the elite teams on your schedule of Baltimore, Cincinnati, and the Detroit game and even the Giants. Everywhere you are an underdog you are at a little bit of a disadvantage for rest and travel. All of this to me spells trouble.”

In conclusion, the NFC West is top heavy with a Super Bowl contender, a playoff contender, a team with only a few stars, and a team void of stars.

You can find a new episode of the Bet the EDGE podcast every Tuesday-Saturday beginning at 6A Eastern wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.