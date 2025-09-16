Colts at Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Music City USA Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be looking for their first win when they take the field against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (2-0).

A longshot to win the AFC South when the season started, the Titans will truly be behind the 8-ball with a loss to the Colts Sunday. Cam Ward has not turned the ball over this season but has thrown for an average of just 143.5yds/gm and a mere 4.7yds/attempt. He has also been sacked 11 times through two games.

The Colts are one of the early season surprise stories in the NFL having won a pair of home games against the Dolphins to open the season and then last weekend against the Broncos. If voting were to be held today, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year may well be Daniel Jones. The Giants’ castoff has thrown for 588 yards without tossing an interception.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 matchup between the undefeated Indianapolis Colts and the winless Tennessee Titans.

Game Details and How to watch the Colts at Titans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Colts at the Titans

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Colts (-185), Titans (+154)

Spread: Colts -3.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Colts -2.5 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Titans have 'realistic' chance to win vs. Colts Drew Dinsick discusses the opening lines from the Tennessee Titans' next game against the Indianapolis Colts and why he feels Tennessee can win against their division rival.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis at Tennessee

Colts Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Denver - 23-34 (67.7%), 316yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 times, 6 carries for 2yds

Season: 2GP, 45-63 (71.4%), 588yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 13 carries for 28yds

Titans Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 9/14 vs. LA Rams - 19-33 (57.6%) 175yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 4 carries for 8yds

Season: 2GP, 31-61 (50.8%), 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 4 carries for 8yds

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans team stats, betting trends

The Colts have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against AFC South opponents

6 of the Colts’ last 8 games (75%) have gone over the Total

RB Jonathan Taylor has yet to score a TD this season

has yet to score a TD this season QB Daniel Jones has thrown for 2 TDs and rushed for 3

has thrown for 2 TDs and rushed for 3 QB Cam Ward has yet to throw an interception this season



Colts Player Injuries

DE Laiatu Latu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Charvarious Ward (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Titans Player Injuries

G Kevin Zeitler (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT JC Latham (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Bryce Oliver (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT T’Vondre Sweat (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Kevin Winston Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Week 3 early lines: Eye Falcons, Colts, Packers Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into early Week 3 lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, with eyes on the Colts, Falcons, Packers, and more.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Colts and the Titans:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 43.0.

