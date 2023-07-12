 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400
Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
BreannaClark.jpg
Clark sets WR in women’s T20 400m race in Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400
Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
BreannaClark.jpg
Clark sets WR in women’s T20 400m race in Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13

  
Published July 12, 2023 04:26 PM
Ons Jabeur

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts as she plays against Belgium’s Elise Mertens during their round of 16 women’s singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The Women’s and Men’s Semi-Finals are now set at Wimbledon. Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur met in a rematch of last year’s Final. The defending champion lost in three sets as Jabeur gained at least a small measure of revenge against last year’s champion.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka cruised to victory in straight sets over American Madison Keys.

Thursday, Sabalenka (-162) is a decided favorite against Jabeur (+134) as is Marketa Vondrousova (-132) in her semifinal against Elina Svitolina (+108).

The men’s semis are Friday. Novak Djokovic (-610) is the heavy favorite against the 21-year-old Italian, Jannik Sinner (+420). This will be Sinner’s first Grand Slam semifinal while Djokovic will be playing in his 46th Slam semi.

Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets to one down to defeat American Christopher Eubanks in five. He will take on the tournament’s top seed, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard rolled over Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday.

Medvedev (+210) and Alcaraz (-265) have met twice previously with each player winning once. Most recently the two met at Indian Wells earlier this year where Alcaraz was victorious. Not surprising to see Alcaraz heavily favored in this match-up.

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) enjoyed the Jabeur win but Rune’s failure to hang with Alcaraz proved costly. They are back in the game today, though, and have plays they like for Thursday. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Play for July 11th:

Ons Jabeur ML (+134) vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Croucher: “It makes little sense than Ons is a longer price to beat Sabalenka than Rybakina, when Rybakina is the superior grass court player to Sabalenka (at worst, equivalent). Ons just dispatched Rybakina in incredibly impressive fashion. At her peak, Ons is the best grass court player in the world, and she appears to be at her peak right now.”

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova OVER 2.5 sets (+114)

Dinsick: “The margins between these two players are pretty narrow. I think Vondrousova comes through 2-1 here. But this looks like there’s gonna take some time and some general back and forth here before we get to the decider in this match. Tons to figure out in this one, which to me spells an over. The fact that you’re getting a plus price on that I think is pretty solid. I’m going to take a little Vondrousova winning 2-1 at a nice plus price as well in addition to the over two and a half sets.”

Enjoy Wimbledon.

Enjoy the sweat.

Enjoy Wake ‘n Cash.

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 12th
Ons Jabeur ML (+146) vs. Elena Rybakina WIN

Holger Rune +4.5 games (+125) vs. Carlos Alcaraz LOSS

July 11th
Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina LOSS

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 10th
Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev LOSS

July 9th
Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th
Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th
Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th
Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) LOSS

July 4th
Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd
Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN