Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13

The Women’s and Men’s Semi-Finals are now set at Wimbledon. Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur met in a rematch of last year’s Final. The defending champion lost in three sets as Jabeur gained at least a small measure of revenge against last year’s champion.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka cruised to victory in straight sets over American Madison Keys.

Thursday, Sabalenka (-162) is a decided favorite against Jabeur (+134) as is Marketa Vondrousova (-132) in her semifinal against Elina Svitolina (+108).

The men’s semis are Friday. Novak Djokovic (-610) is the heavy favorite against the 21-year-old Italian, Jannik Sinner (+420). This will be Sinner’s first Grand Slam semifinal while Djokovic will be playing in his 46th Slam semi.

Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets to one down to defeat American Christopher Eubanks in five. He will take on the tournament’s top seed, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard rolled over Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday.

Medvedev (+210) and Alcaraz (-265) have met twice previously with each player winning once. Most recently the two met at Indian Wells earlier this year where Alcaraz was victorious. Not surprising to see Alcaraz heavily favored in this match-up.

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) enjoyed the Jabeur win but Rune’s failure to hang with Alcaraz proved costly. They are back in the game today, though, and have plays they like for Thursday. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Play for July 11th:

Ons Jabeur ML (+134) vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Croucher: “It makes little sense than Ons is a longer price to beat Sabalenka than Rybakina, when Rybakina is the superior grass court player to Sabalenka (at worst, equivalent). Ons just dispatched Rybakina in incredibly impressive fashion. At her peak, Ons is the best grass court player in the world, and she appears to be at her peak right now.”

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova OVER 2.5 sets (+114)

Dinsick: “The margins between these two players are pretty narrow. I think Vondrousova comes through 2-1 here. But this looks like there’s gonna take some time and some general back and forth here before we get to the decider in this match. Tons to figure out in this one, which to me spells an over. The fact that you’re getting a plus price on that I think is pretty solid. I’m going to take a little Vondrousova winning 2-1 at a nice plus price as well in addition to the over two and a half sets.”

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 12th

Ons Jabeur ML (+146) vs. Elena Rybakina WIN

Holger Rune +4.5 games (+125) vs. Carlos Alcaraz LOSS

July 11th

Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina LOSS

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 10th

Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev LOSS

July 9th

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) LOSS

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN



