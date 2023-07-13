Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

The Women’s Final is set following today’s play at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Ons Jabeur, one year removed from a crushing loss in the Wimbledon Final, earned an opportunity for redemption battling back from a set and a break down against Aryna Sabalenka to reach her third Grand Slam Final in the last year. She lost last year’s Wimbledon Final to Elena Rybakina and the U.S. Open this past September to Iga Swiatek.

Her opponent is the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. Marketa Vondrousova dominated Elina Svitolina winning 6-3, 6-3. Her appearance in the Final will be her second Slam Final. Vondrousova was a finalist in the French Open in 1999.

Prior to knocking off the second seeded Sabalenka, Jabeur had defeated the third seed Elena Rybakina and the ninth seed Petra Kvitova. No shock sports books have listed Ons Jabeur (-220) as a sizable favorite over Marketa Vondrousova (+180). For those who believe the Final will be a walk in the park for the Tunisian, know that Jabeur has lost twice this year to Vondrousova.

The men’s semis are up next. The odds have narrowed slightly since they were initially posted but Novak Djokovic (-550) remains the heavy favorite against the 21-year-old Italian, Jannik Sinner (+400). This is Sinner’s first Grand Slam semifinal while Djokovic is playing in his 46th. Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets to one down to defeat American Christopher Eubanks in five. He will take on the tournament’s top seed, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard rolled over Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday and, like Djokovic, is heavily favored to reach the Final. Medvedev (+210) and Alcaraz (-260) have met twice previously with each player winning once.

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) enjoyed the Jabeur win (again) but Svitolina’s magical ride was costly for them. They are back in the game today, though, and have plays they like for Friday. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Plays for July 14th:

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner 1st Set to Go to a Tiebreaker (Yes: +260)

Drew: “The match will likely get away from the young Italian much in the way it did in the 2022 QFs against Djokovic but would expect that the fresh legs and impressive service we’ve seen to this point in the tournament is enough to get the first set into a deciding tie break. My probability for a 1st set TB is 36% so +260 is a solid bet and will predict Djoker comes through on his way to a 3-0 win.”

Carlos Alcaraz -4.5 games (+105) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Croucher: “Medvedev has been extremely unimpressive to date and is about to meet someone playing two levels above. Alcaraz should roll through a glorified warm-up to the main event, a Final against Novak Djokovic.”

Enjoy Wimbledon.

Enjoy the sweat.

Enjoy Wake ‘n Cash.

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 13th

Ons Jabeur ML (+134) vs. Aryna Sabalenka WIN

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova OVER 2.5 sets (+114) LOSS

July 12th

Ons Jabeur ML (+146) vs. Elena Rybakina WIN

Holger Rune +4.5 games (+125) vs. Carlos Alcaraz LOSS

July 11th

Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina LOSS

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 10th

Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev LOSS

July 9th

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) LOSS

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN