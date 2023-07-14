Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 15

Breakfast at Wimbledon Saturday means an opportunity to watch Ons Jabeur (-220) and Marketa Vondrousova (+180) take the court for the Women’s Final. Each is in pursuit of their first Grand Slam Championship. For Jabeur, this is her third Slam Final in the last year. Her previous two attempts to claim glory were losses at Wimbledon last July and at the U.S. Open this past September. Vondrousova has played in one Slam Final losing in the French Open as a teenager in 2019.

A win by Jabeur would be the first for an African or Arab woman while a victory for Vondrousova would be the first for an unseeded woman at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Here is the path each has taken to reach the Final:

Ons Jabeur

Round of 128: Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3

Round of 64: Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-1

Round of 32: Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 16: #9 Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals: #3 Elena Rybakina 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1

Semifinals: #2 Aryna Sbalenka 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova

Round of 128: Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5

Round of 64: Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3

Round of 32: Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5

Round of 16: Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinals: Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Semifinals: Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3



As you will read, Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have elected to continue riding the Jabeur train. They also like a lengthy Men’s Doubles Final. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Plays for July 14th:

Men’s Doubles Final (Koolhof/Skupski vs. Granollers/Zedallos) OVER 2.5 sets (+114)

Drew: “The favorites for the Men’s Doubles Title, Koolhof and Skupski, have been an awesome story at this year’s Championships. The pair have captured numerous titles at the ATP Tour level but still seek their first Grand Slam and while I agree that they should be favored, the margin is narrow (58%/42%) over their opponents Granollers and Zeballos who are 10-1 together all-time at Wimbledon. Neither team has gotten across the finish line at this level suggesting nerves and tension will be high and this match will require a decider.”

Ons Jabeur ML (-220) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Croucher: “Vondrousova was desperate to blow her semi from 6-3, 4-0, 40-0 up, and likely would have done so if Svitolina had not lost the ability to hit basic shots over the net. The only knock on Ons has been her mental fortitude, and she has shown gallons of that in coming from a set down in back-to-back matches against the other two best grass court players in the world. Ons has come too far to fall at the last hurdle again.”

