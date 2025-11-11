 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Big 12