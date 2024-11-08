 Skip navigation
Penn State looking for bounce-back White Out win to keep CFP dream alive
Penn State looking for bounce-back White Out win to keep CFP dream alive
How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

  
Published November 8, 2024 09:30 AM
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
November 7, 2024 03:00 PM
Olympic silver medalist and Badger Lauren Carlini returns to her alma mater to pass her knowledge to the next generation of volleyball players hoping to follow her footsteps. That’s a Serve presented by Discover.

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions face the No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Penn State vs Wisconsin volleyball rivalry dates back to 1986. Penn State leads the all-time series 50-15. The Nittany Lions are 19-12 when facing the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. However, Wisconsin has won four of the last five matches, including two NCAA tournament meetings.

See below for full rosters and additional information on how to watch and live stream this historic match up.

RELATED: Magic at the Field House - Inside Wisconsin’s iconic volleyball arena

How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball:

  • When: Saturday, November 9
  • Where: Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Taylor Trammell - Middle Blocker

Ava Falduto - Libero

Gillian Grimes - Libero

Karis Willow - Outside Hitter

Jordan Hopp - Middle Blocker

Kate Lally - Defensive Specialist

Camryn Hannah - Outside Hitter

Jess Mruzik - Outside Hitter

Anjelina Starck - Outside Hitter

Jocelyn Nathan - Defensive Specialist

Caroline Jurevicius - Outside Hitter

Alexa Markley - Opposite Hitter

Izzy Starck - Setter

Catherine Burke - Middle Blocker

Quinn Menger - Defensive Specialist/Setter

Maggie Mendelson - Middle Blocker

Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Una Vajagic - Outside Hitter

Saige Damrow - Libero

Carly Anderson - Setter

Trinity Shadd-Ceres - Outside Hitter

Morgan Van Wie - Setter

CC Crawford - Middle Blocker

Devyn Robinson - Middle Blocker/ Right Side

Sarah Franklin - Outside Hitter

Anna Smrek - Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter

Maile Chan - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Tosia Serafinowska - Middle Blocker

Gulce Guctekin - Libero

Julia Orzol - Outside Hitter/Libero

Charlie Fuerbringer - Setter

Lola Schumacher - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Carter Booth - Middle Blocker

How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

