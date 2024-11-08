How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions face the No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Penn State vs Wisconsin volleyball rivalry dates back to 1986. Penn State leads the all-time series 50-15. The Nittany Lions are 19-12 when facing the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. However, Wisconsin has won four of the last five matches, including two NCAA tournament meetings.

See below for full rosters and additional information on how to watch and live stream this historic match up.

How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball:

When: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 Where: Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Taylor Trammell - Middle Blocker

Ava Falduto - Libero

Gillian Grimes - Libero

Karis Willow - Outside Hitter

Jordan Hopp - Middle Blocker

Kate Lally - Defensive Specialist

Camryn Hannah - Outside Hitter

Jess Mruzik - Outside Hitter

Anjelina Starck - Outside Hitter

Jocelyn Nathan - Defensive Specialist

Caroline Jurevicius - Outside Hitter

Alexa Markley - Opposite Hitter

Izzy Starck - Setter

Catherine Burke - Middle Blocker

Quinn Menger - Defensive Specialist/Setter

Maggie Mendelson - Middle Blocker

Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Una Vajagic - Outside Hitter

Saige Damrow - Libero

Carly Anderson - Setter

Trinity Shadd-Ceres - Outside Hitter

Morgan Van Wie - Setter

CC Crawford - Middle Blocker

Devyn Robinson - Middle Blocker/ Right Side

Sarah Franklin - Outside Hitter

Anna Smrek - Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter

Maile Chan - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Tosia Serafinowska - Middle Blocker

Gulce Guctekin - Libero

Julia Orzol - Outside Hitter/Libero

Charlie Fuerbringer - Setter

Lola Schumacher - Libero/Defensive Specialist

Carter Booth - Middle Blocker

How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

