How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions face the No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.
The Penn State vs Wisconsin volleyball rivalry dates back to 1986. Penn State leads the all-time series 50-15. The Nittany Lions are 19-12 when facing the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. However, Wisconsin has won four of the last five matches, including two NCAA tournament meetings.
See below for full rosters and additional information on how to watch and live stream this historic match up.
How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball:
- When: Saturday, November 9
- Where: Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wisconsin
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Taylor Trammell - Middle Blocker
Ava Falduto - Libero
Gillian Grimes - Libero
Karis Willow - Outside Hitter
Jordan Hopp - Middle Blocker
Kate Lally - Defensive Specialist
Camryn Hannah - Outside Hitter
Jess Mruzik - Outside Hitter
Anjelina Starck - Outside Hitter
Jocelyn Nathan - Defensive Specialist
Caroline Jurevicius - Outside Hitter
Alexa Markley - Opposite Hitter
Izzy Starck - Setter
Catherine Burke - Middle Blocker
Quinn Menger - Defensive Specialist/Setter
Maggie Mendelson - Middle Blocker
Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Una Vajagic - Outside Hitter
Saige Damrow - Libero
Carly Anderson - Setter
Trinity Shadd-Ceres - Outside Hitter
Morgan Van Wie - Setter
CC Crawford - Middle Blocker
Devyn Robinson - Middle Blocker/ Right Side
Sarah Franklin - Outside Hitter
Anna Smrek - Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter
Maile Chan - Libero/Defensive Specialist
Tosia Serafinowska - Middle Blocker
Gulce Guctekin - Libero
Julia Orzol - Outside Hitter/Libero
Charlie Fuerbringer - Setter
Lola Schumacher - Libero/Defensive Specialist
Carter Booth - Middle Blocker
How to watch women’s volleyball on Peacock:
See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:
NBC Sports' @B1GVolleyball schedule begins this Saturday with No. 2 Nebraska visiting Ohio State at 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/9Py9hbb1PA— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 17, 2024