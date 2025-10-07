 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 6 Stock Up, Stock Down: Drake Maye making his case to be amongst the fantasy elite
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year nominees include five Americans

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed
nbc_pft_raiderstitans_251013.jpg
Titans need ‘massive change’ after loss to Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 6 Stock Up, Stock Down: Drake Maye making his case to be amongst the fantasy elite
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year nominees include five Americans

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed
nbc_pft_raiderstitans_251013.jpg
Titans need ‘massive change’ after loss to Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueEverton FCBilly Crellin

Billy
Crellin

Latest News

France v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIERS-DJI-EGY
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Ranking the best Premier League signings of the season, so far
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Ibrahima Konate injury news: Liverpool defender withdraws from France squad with issue
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League grades, best players on each team after two months of season
United States v Ecuador - International Friendly
USMNT player ratings vs Ecuador — Who starred for Mauricio Pochettino in Yanks comeback draw?
FBL-ARG-VEN-FRIENDLY
Argentina 1-0 Venezuela: Lo Celso the lone scorer in controlling win
South Korea v Brazil - International Friendly
Estevao Willian, Rodrygo bag braces as Brazil clobber South Korea in Seoul
Qatar V Oman - 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifier Playoffs
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
October 7, 2025 03:31 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
3:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
2:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_251007.jpg
5:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_251007.jpg
3:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmanchester_251007.jpg
6:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersv2_251007.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotsliverpool_251007.jpg
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
8:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpool_251007.jpg
7:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
Now Playing