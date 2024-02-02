Black Heritage Month
Continuing Black History Month, Jeffrey Wright tells the story of Langston Golf Club and how it was instrumental in the growth of the game of golf for African Americans.
Former NFL player Matt Daniels and K-12 athletic director Jordan Griffin formed Blackballed Golf to break cultural barriers and celebrate the sport itself. Hear about their story and what golf means to them.
Founders of Eastside Golf, Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, highlight their inspiring collaboration with the Nike and Jordan brands to make golf accessible to all.
Wayne Birch, Co-Founder of Trap Golf, shares the company’s story and growth as a mainstay in golf apparel to open doors for future generations of the game.
Yahoo Sports’ Shalise Manza-Young joins Callie Lawson-Freeman and Natalie on Brother From Another to discuss Nick Bosa’s comments on Jalen Hurts, and the criticism of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin following Thursday’s loss.
Natalie, Kelsey and Golf Channel’s Will Lowery discuss Steph Curry’s ambassadorship in the Black golf community and how it compares to Tiger Woods’. They also debate whether Curry can be considered a “two-sport athlete.”
Brother From Another
Golf Channel
Bill Spiller paved way for black golfers in the PGA
Premier League
-
Crystal Palace and United States defender Chris Richards shares his role models and experience growing up in Birmingham, Alabama.
-
Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips and D’Margio Wright-Phillips discuss their experiences going through the highs and lows of English soccer as Black players.