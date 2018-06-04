Blakely: Could these picks guard against potential Celtics departures

One of the reasons the Celtics were among the last teams standing in the Eastern Conference was because of their guard play.

Yes, Kyrie Irving was a dynamic scorer/playmaker/baller in his first season with the Celtics, averaging a team-best 24.4 points to go with 5.1 assists per game.

But in the postseason, one in which Irving (left knee) did not log a single minute, we saw the depth of Boston’s backup guards who carried the C’s to the Eastern Conference Finals with strong play from Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart.

Well, Rozier is eligible for a contract extension prior to the start of next season and Smart will be a restricted free agent on July 1 and will likely have a handful of suitors chasing him.

Couple that with Shane Larkin likely to get more lucrative offers as an unrestricted free agent and it’s clear that Boston may find itself in the market for another playmaker at the guard position.

This month’s draft is heavy on bigs, but there are some quality rookies-to-be that should be around near the end of the first round - the Celtics pick 27th - that deserve some consideration:

