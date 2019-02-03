Who is Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts?

Age: 24

Position: Linebacker

College: Houston

Drafted: Sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 214 overall) by New England Patriots

Experience: Has missed just four games in three seasons, and hasn't missed a game this season, thrust into a starting role in his rookie season 2016 after the Patriots shipped Jamie Collins to the Browns at the trade deadline.

2018 stats: 18 games, 71 tackles (36 solo, 35 assist), 1 sack

Did you know?: As a senior at Houston in 2015, Roberts led all of Division 1 FBS in solo tackles (88).

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.