Who is Patriots linebacker Ramon Humber?

Age: 31

Position: Linebacker

College: North Dakota State

Drafted: Undrafted, 2009. Signed with Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA.

Experience: Has played in 136 career NFL games between the Colts, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and now the Patriots. Was previously on the Pats' practice squad in 2016 before being signed by the Bills until his release in November 2018. Was picked up five days after his release by the Patriots, appearing in the final six regular season games and two playoff games.

2018 stats: Playing primarily on special teams, he has 12 total tackles in 15 games.

Did you know?: In Buffalo, Humber shared the same college coach as his quarterback Josh Allen -- Craig Bohl, who developed Carson Wentz at North Dakota State before moving on to work with Allen at Wyoming.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.