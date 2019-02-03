Who is Patriots linebacker Ramon Humber?

Age: 31
Position: Linebacker
College: North Dakota State
Drafted: Undrafted, 2009. Signed with Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA.
Experience: Has played in 136 career NFL games between the Colts, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and now the Patriots. Was previously on the Pats' practice squad in 2016 before being signed by the Bills until his release in November 2018. Was picked up five days after his release by the Patriots, appearing in the final six regular season games and two playoff games.
2018 stats: Playing primarily on special teams, he has 12 total tackles in 15 games.
Did you know?: In Buffalo, Humber shared the same college coach as his quarterback Josh Allen -- Craig Bohl, who developed Carson Wentz at North Dakota State before moving on to work with Allen at Wyoming.
Age: 24
Position: Linebacker
College: Houston
Drafted: Sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 214 overall) by New England Patriots
Experience: Has missed just four games in three seasons, and hasn't missed a game this season, thrust into a starting role in his rookie season 2016 after the Patriots shipped Jamie Collins to the Browns at the trade deadline.
2018 stats: 18 games, 71 tackles (36 solo, 35 assist), 1 sack
Did you know?: As a senior at Houston in 2015, Roberts led all of Division 1 FBS in solo tackles (88).
Age: 23
Position: Cornerback
College: University of Florida
Drafted: Chosen by the Patriots in the 2nd round (56th overall) of the 2018 draft
Experience: Went on the IR during the preseason with a hamstring injury. He was activated in late November, but has yet to play in an NFL game.
Did you know? Dawson was selected for the Coach's All-SEC First-Team his senior year.
