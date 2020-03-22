Patriots

Agent: Patriots giving Brian Hoyer a chance to compete for starting job

By Jacob Camenker March 22, 2020 5:14 PM

Many assumed that when Brian Hoyer signed with the New England Patriots on Sunday he would be coming in to provide veteran depth to the roster. But apparently, he thinks that he might have a shot at starting.

According to Hoyer's agent Joe Litna, the Patriots are going to give Hoyer a chance to win the starting job. And that's why he would've turned down more money from other teams to come to New England.

"[If] someone offered him $5 million or $6 million to be a backup, Brian still would’ve wanted to be back in New England," Litna told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "They gave him a chance to compete for the starting job, and that’s all he asked for."

Perhaps the Patriots will have an open quarterback battle. And perhaps Hoyer will at least get a chance to win the starting job. But early indications are that the Patriots view Jarrett Stidham as "their future" at the position. So, Stidham should still be considered the frontrunner for the job.

It's also worth noting that Hoyer has a career record of just 16-22. And he is 1-11 in his last 12 starts over the course of four years. He's certainly still a fine, veteran backup who provides good stability on the sidelines. But counting on him as a starter may not be the wisest move.

We'll soon see what exactly the Patriots plans are at quarterback. They may select another quarterback to compete with the trio of Stidham, Hoyer, and Cody Kessler in the 2020 NFL Draft and they are reportedly among the many teams interested in one prospect. So, maybe they'll use one of their many mid-round picks to grab him.

Or, they could take a different quarterback like the one that Phil Perry mocked to the squad in his latest Patriots seven-round mock draft.

But either way, things are going to be uncertain for the Patriots as they look to navigate life post-Tom Brady.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty offer thoughts on Tom Brady replacement options

By Jacob Camenker March 22, 2020 10:31 PM

Tom Brady is no longer going to be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. And while the team is facing some uncertainty at the position, some of the players on the squad seem confident in the team's quarterback options.

Namely, the options are second-year pro Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday to mark his third stint with the team. Stidham is the prohibitive favorite to win the starting job, and it seems that some of his veteran-most teammates are ready to support him if that happens.

On "The Double Coverage Podcast", Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty spoke about the two quarterbacks and what they may be able to provide for the team. And Devin seemed particularly high on the potential of Stidham, who he lovingly calls "Stiddy."

“I think, to me, the best thing for Stiddy was he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” Devin McCourty said. “I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we'd make eye contact and he'd just start smiling and laughing.

"To me, there were weeks he was just on point and those were some of our best weeks as a defense mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So, I really admire just how hard he works and I've gotten to know him off the field as well. He's a really good guy. Young guy but very mature.”

That's certainly a great endorsement. McCourty is one of the longest-tenured members of the Patriots defense and is regarded as one of the league's best safeties. If he likes what Stidham is offering, that could be a sign of good things to come.

As for what Hoyer offers, both McCourty twins spoke of the impact that he would have off the field.

"Getting a guy like Hoyer, we're going to be fired up to see him back in that locker room," Jason McCourty said.

"He just has a veteran presence, man," Devin McCourty said. "He’s played on multiple teams, he knows our offense very well. I think he’ll bring experience and his knowledge. If he has to go out there and play, he’s going to compete at a high level, or if it’s coaching up young quarterbacks, he’s going to be a guy that going to be very necessary to have in our locker room."

That experience and leadership could be valuable in a post-Brady locker room. And at the very least, it could give Stidham another sounding board to bounce ideas off as he attempts to become the Patriots' next franchise quarterback.

The McCourty twins also had positive things to say about Cody Kessler, the forgotten third-man on the quarterback depth chart. But at the end of the day, who do they want to see play the position for the Patriots? Devin McCourty said it best.

"The most winning quarterback is [who] I wanna see [start]. Whoever's gonna win."

Report: Patriots delay season ticket payments amid coronavirus concerns

By Jacob Camenker March 22, 2020 6:07 PM

New England Patriots season ticket payments were set to be collected at the end of March.

But in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, things will be a bit different.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are making invoices due at the end of June instead of the end of March.

This is certainly a decent gesture by the Patriots. With people facing so much uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic, it's the least that they could do as a franchise to help ensure that their fans stay safe and taken care of in the coming months.

The sports world has been virtually on hold as a result of the coronavirus with the NBA and NHL suspending their in-progress seasons while MLB elected to postpone the start of their 2020 campaign.

The NFL has had the luxury of not having any games reschedule during this pandemic. But they are reportedly set to move the 2020 NFL Draft, one of their biggest offseason events, out of Las Vegas. They will instead host the draft in a studio setting.

