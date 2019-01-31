Patriots

Chiefs' Travis Kelce believes NFL's overtime playoff rules are unfair

By Darren Hartwell January 31, 2019 3:00 PM

Travis Kelce apparently has sour grapes about the NFL's playoff overtime rule.

Kelce's season ended unceremoniously in the AFC Championship Game thanks to that rule, as the New England Patriots won a coin toss to receive possession in overtime and promptly marched down the field to score the game-winning touchdown without the Kansas City Chiefs getting a shot of their own.

Kelce was asked about how the game ended Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" radio show and admitted he thinks the playoff overtime rule should be changed to allow both teams to possess the ball.


It's a cool discussion to have. I think it's a little bit more fair. Does it take the game longer in terms of TV, in terms of all that stuff? Yes. But I think if it was the other way around -- if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go down, they win the toss, they go down they score a touchdown -- we're not talking about, 'Oh, Brady should have gotten a chance; he should have gotten this and that.'

It's kind of funny how everyone in America wanted to see Patrick Mahomes be a legend in that moment. 

We know some Patriots fans who disagree with that last point.

Kelce then was asked point-blank if he felt the Chiefs lost the AFC title game on a coin flip and responded, "Yes."

"It's definitely going to lead to some questions throughout the NFL and whether or not they should change playoff overtime," Kelce added.

Folks who watched the NFC Championship Game would remind Kelce that the Los Angeles Rams lost the overtime coin flip to the Saints but still won 26-23 after stopping New Orleans on its offensive possession.

But Kelce seemed undeterred by logic, even admitting he probably wouldn't care about the overtime rule had it benefited Kansas City.

I'm definitely in favor of (both sides getting the ball). Especially being in a situation like that. I would probably be a little more, I don't want to say careless, but like, 'Yeah, they could change it if they want, but it doesn't really affect me.'

Being in that situation, really having no control, no rebuttal or no retaliation on playing against an amazing offense like that -- it kinda sucked.

The NFL may reconsider its archaic overtime rule anyway in favor of the modern college format, but Kelce won't earn any sympathy in these parts for his comments.

Eric Dickerson: Patriots cheated against the Rams 17 years ago

By NBC Sports Boston Report February 01, 2019 7:38 PM

Eric Dickerson is a legend in all respects, a Hall of Famer and one of the best running backs to ever play the game. 

He also used to play for the Rams. And like most Rams fans, he's convinced that the Patriots cheated during their last Super Bowl matchup against the Rams. 

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston's Gary Tanguay, Dickerson said that the Patriots were guilty of underhanded tactics all those years ago. 

"Look, the Patriots are a great football team, but yeah, they cheated. 17 years ago, they cheated. Hey, all teams cheat. 'If you ain't cheatin', you ain't tryin,' that's the NFL motto." 

MORE SUPER BOWL

Despite his assertion that all teams cheat, Dickerson doubled down when asked if the Patriots would have won had they not cheated. 

"Against the Rams? No. Absolutely not."

Dickerson acknowledged the dominance of the Patriots, but wouldn't back down from his overall claim, bringing up the infamous Tuck Rule game and how the Super Bowl matchup that year should've been the Raiders and the Rams. Dickerson did admit that his personal feelings about the outcome of the game have lingered. 

"I am bitter!... After we win, I'll let it go," said Dickerson, announcing his pick for the Super Bowl in the process. 

Dickerson is doing his due diligence as a franchise legend defending his old team.

Sunday will show if the Patriots will prevail yet again over the Rams. 

The Michael Holley Podcast with Richard Seymour

File Photo

By NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network February 01, 2019 6:49 PM

Patriots great Richard Seymour sits down with Michael Holley on the eve of whether he finds out if he has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seymour talks about how he’s feeling before learning his fate, (2:30) the first time he met Bill Belichick, (3:40) how more Patriots should be in the Hall of Fame, despite not having eye-popping stats and how Belichick wrote a letter to the Hall on his behalf. 

Also . . . 

(5:45) Why the Super Bowl against Carolina stands out as the most physical game he’s ever played in

(8:30) Whether he considers himself a Patriot or a Raider

(9:20) Did he think Tom Brady, who he started out with, would be still playing today?

(10:20) Seymour talks about playing competitively in poker and his family life nowadays

(12:25) How he sees Super Bowl 53 playing out

(14:05) If he is elected to the Hall of Fame, who would he have introduce him

