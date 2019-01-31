Travis Kelce apparently has sour grapes about the NFL's playoff overtime rule.

Kelce's season ended unceremoniously in the AFC Championship Game thanks to that rule, as the New England Patriots won a coin toss to receive possession in overtime and promptly marched down the field to score the game-winning touchdown without the Kansas City Chiefs getting a shot of their own.

Kelce was asked about how the game ended Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" radio show and admitted he thinks the playoff overtime rule should be changed to allow both teams to possess the ball.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wants the NFL's playoff overtime rules changed and believes the Patriots essentially won the AFC Championship Game on a coin flip 😬 pic.twitter.com/OkGP31AdKW — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) January 31, 2019

It's a cool discussion to have. I think it's a little bit more fair. Does it take the game longer in terms of TV, in terms of all that stuff? Yes. But I think if it was the other way around -- if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go down, they win the toss, they go down they score a touchdown -- we're not talking about, 'Oh, Brady should have gotten a chance; he should have gotten this and that.' It's kind of funny how everyone in America wanted to see Patrick Mahomes be a legend in that moment.

We know some Patriots fans who disagree with that last point.

Kelce then was asked point-blank if he felt the Chiefs lost the AFC title game on a coin flip and responded, "Yes."

"It's definitely going to lead to some questions throughout the NFL and whether or not they should change playoff overtime," Kelce added.

Folks who watched the NFC Championship Game would remind Kelce that the Los Angeles Rams lost the overtime coin flip to the Saints but still won 26-23 after stopping New Orleans on its offensive possession.

But Kelce seemed undeterred by logic, even admitting he probably wouldn't care about the overtime rule had it benefited Kansas City.

I'm definitely in favor of (both sides getting the ball). Especially being in a situation like that. I would probably be a little more, I don't want to say careless, but like, 'Yeah, they could change it if they want, but it doesn't really affect me.' Being in that situation, really having no control, no rebuttal or no retaliation on playing against an amazing offense like that -- it kinda sucked.

The NFL may reconsider its archaic overtime rule anyway in favor of the modern college format, but Kelce won't earn any sympathy in these parts for his comments.

