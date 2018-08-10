PHILADELPHIA — No investigation or federal case needed this time. The NFL says a bad football used in a preseason game Thursday night was simply defective.
The league said in a statement Friday that a ball was removed from play during the third quarter of the Steelers-Eagles game in Philadelphia and will be sent back to manufacturer Wilson for review.
Questions about an underinflated football flared among fans online after the preseason opener when a sideline radio reporter tweeted that he saw a ball looking “VERY deflated” after an incompletion thrown by Pittsburgh rookie Mason Rudolph.
That immediately brought back reminders of “Deflategate,” the scandal caused when Patriots superstar Tom Brady was accused of using underinflated footballs in the 2015 AFC Championship Game. Brady was ultimately suspended for four games in 2016 for his role in a case that climbed all the way to a federal appeals court.
The saga prompted the NFL to change how it handles footballs before and during games.
NFL officials say all the proper procedures were followed during the game Thursday night.
© 2018 by Associated Press.
A day after details of the incentives were reported about Tom Brady's reworked contract comes another report - this one from ESPN's Field Yates - that the deal also converts $10 million of his $14 million salary into a signing bonus, giving him the cash now and spreading the ensuing cap hit over the final two years of his current deal. This drops his $22 million cap number by $5 million for 2018.
More from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio:
But the potential incentive payments count immediately, given that they will be classified as “likely to be earned,” based on the fact that he achieved every milestone last year that he needs to hit this year. (The Patriots actually would get cap relief next year, if Brady fails to earn some or all the money.) So it’s a wash; the bonus drops the cap number by $5 million, and the incentives push it back up by $5 million.
For now, Brady’s cap number for 2019 has spiked to $27 million, thanks to the other $5 million from the signing bonus. So even if his pay currently isn’t in line with the top of the market, his cap number for 2019 definitely will be, and it could mean that he’ll be signing another new contract next year at this time, with the goal of dropping his 2019 number and nudging dollars into 2020, regardless of whether he’s still on the team or not.
Some will regard the $10 million lump sum as proof that the contractual adjustment isn’t as light as it seems to be. But Brady was going to make that $10 million between now and the end of the calendar year; he just gets it now, not in 17-week installments.
1:32 - On Friday we got some details on Tom Brady’s incentive-laden contract adjustment and it looks like the quarterback just needs to be in the top five in a handful of passing categories. We’ll see how easy this really ends up being for Brady and Phil Perry, Trenni Kusnierek and Lou Merloni discuss.
6:42 - With the Celtics full schedule released on Friday, A. Sherrod Blakely joins Trenni to give his key dates and matchups to take a look at for the upcoming season.
10:42 - The Red Sox got back into the win column Friday just by out slugging the Orioles in a 19-12 win. Danielle Trotta, Jim Murray and Michael Hurley break down the win, Nathan Eovaldi’s poor performance and they look ahead to Chris Sale’s return to the rotation.