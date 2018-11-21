Patriots

Eagles' slow start not enough for Lane Johnson to believe "Patriot Way"

By Nick Goss November 21, 2018 1:34 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling mightily in their Super Bowl title defense, while the team they beat to claim the franchise's first championship is back to business as usual.

Yes, the Patriots are 7-3 and sit atop the AFC East entering Week 12 despite coming off a disapppinting loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. It's a familiar spot for the Patriots, who have won 10 or more games in 15 (!) consecutive seasons. The Eagles, meanwhile, are 4-6 and aren't likely to make the playoffs after a horrendous 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Lane Johnson had plenty of trash talk for the Patriots after the Eagles beat them in the Super Bowl, and even though the Pats are doing better than his Eagles this season, Philly's offensive lineman still isn't ready to believe in the "Patriot Way."

“I don’t think it’s a 'We're,' I think it’s a Number 12. That’s what I think, personally,” Johnson said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. “I don’t know how everything is going to tie up after he retires, but I think he is a big reason for the success up there, that’s what I think.”

Later in McManus' article, Johnson further explained why the Patriots' success has more to do with Brady than anything or anyone else.

“I think Number 12 is probably the best player that has ever played,” Johnson said. “You get that unique individual like that, you add a supporting cast around but you’ve seen people come and go throughout the years and one thing has remained constant throughout the whole equation.”

These aren't surprising remarks from Johnson. It would have been pretty weak to backtrack on his previous statement on the "Patriot Way," especially given the confidence he spoke with when he made the original comments. 

Johnson was wrong when he first made the comments and he's still wrong today. The "Patriot Way" mantra is real, and while Brady is the biggest reason for New England's enormous success since 2000, many other players and the greatest coach in NFL history also have made a huge difference. The team's culture fuels that success. 

Tom Brady listed as 'limited' in New England Patriots-New York Jets practice report

File photo
File photo

By Phil Perry November 21, 2018 5:13 PM

FOXBORO -- Happy Thanksgiving, Patriots fans. Tom Brady popped up on the Patriots injury report with a knee issue Wednesday. 

Not what you're looking for, as Bill Belichick might say. 

Brady was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the team. It's the first time Brady has appeared on the injury report this season. He ceded real snaps to Brian Hoyer for the first time this season in Tennessee, getting the backup eight non-kneeldown touches two weekends ago. 

Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran confirmed that the injury occurred on Brady's late-game reception against the Titans, but it will not keep him off the field for Sunday's game with the Jets. NFL Media's Mike Giardi was the first to report when Brady's injury occurred and its severity.

Brady took a handful of shots in New England's Week 10 loss to the Titans, including one with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter when Wesley Woodyard got a hit on Brady's left knee as Brady threw incomplete. Brady also took a shot at the end of his reception in the fourth quarter after trying to stumble forward for a first down. 

Rob Gronkowski remains on the Patriots injury report, as he was limited Wednesday with ankle and back issues. Shaq Mason was limited with the calf injury that has forced him to miss two games. 

Julian Edelman popped up on the injury report as well with a foot issue. He left the Week 10 loss with what was announced as an ankle injury, and he said he'd know more about his ankle the following day. 

Dwayne Allen did not participate due to a knee injury he suffered in Nashville. 

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady (knee)
TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Julian Edelman (foot)

NEW YORK JETS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Robby Anderson (ankle)
G James Carpenter (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (elbow)
QB Sam Darnold (foot)
S Marcus Maye (thumb/shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Kelvin Beachum (knee)
S Terrence Brooks (thumb)
CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder)
RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle)
C Spencer Long (knee/finger)
LB Frankie Luvu (neck)
RB Elijah McGuire (foot)
DT Steve McLendon (ankle)
S Rontez Miles (knee/hip)
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot)

Patriots almost double-digit favorites at Jets on Sunday NFL odds

File photo
File photo

By The Daily Line November 21, 2018 4:49 PM

The New England Patriots (7-3) are back from their bye week and looking to take their frustrations out on the New York Jets (3-7) as 9.5-point road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Sunday's AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots had won nine in a row going into a bye prior to losing 34-10 to the Tennessee Titans as 6.5-point road favorites in Week 10, covering the spread in eight of those games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They have also been very solid after a bye under head coach Bill Belichick, going 12-3 straight up and 8-6-1 against the spread in their last 15.

The Jets are coming off their bye week as well and have not enjoyed the same type of success as one can imagine for a team that finished last in the division three of the previous four years. They are 1-5 straight up in their last six games following a bye, going 2-4 ATS, and they were blown out 41-10 by the Buffalo Bills as seven-point home favorites in Week 10.

Despite their differences, these teams have had some competitive games over the years, even though New England has found a way to win 12 of the past 14 meetings SU. New York has gone an impressive 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10, with eight of those decided by seven points or less. Last year, the Patriots beat the Jets 24-17 in Week 6, failing to cover as nine-point road favorites, and then they won 26-6 in Week 17 and covered as 16.5-point home chalk.

New England still does not know if the team's defense will get to play against New York rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who is still nursing a foot injury. If he does start, the Patriots will try to improve upon a 17-5 mark SU versus rookie quarterbacks dating back to 2000 under Belichick. If he does not, then it will be veteran Josh McCown under center opposite future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who has gone 25-7 SU against the Jets during his 19-year career.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers both ahead of New England in the AFC standings and the NFC's New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams each with only one loss, the Patriots have seen their Super Bowl 53 odds adjusted. The defending AFC champions are +650 (wager $100 to win $650) to take home their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, behind the Rams (+325), Saints (+325) and Chiefs (+550) and ahead of the Steelers (+900).

