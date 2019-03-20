Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are busy training for the upcoming NFL season, and the two former New England Patriots teammates currently are working out together in Miami.

Edelman posted a photo to his Instagram story Wednesday showing he and Amendola putting in a solid day's work down in Florida. Check it out below:

Edelman also posted this video to his Instagram page:

Edelman is coming off a tremendous 2018 season during which he won Super Bowl LIII MVP for the New England Patriots. Amendola, who played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2017, had a mediocre 2018 campaign for the Miami Dolphins, who released him before NFL free agency. The veteran wideout reportedly was interested in a return to New England but ultimately signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

Now they just need to get Patriots quarterback Tom Brady down to South Beach.

