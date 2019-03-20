Edelman is coming off a tremendous 2018 season during which he won Super Bowl LIII MVP for the New England Patriots. Amendola, who played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2017, had a mediocre 2018 campaign for the Miami Dolphins, who released him before NFL free agency. The veteran wideout reportedly was interested in a return to New England but ultimately signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.
Now they just need to get Patriots quarterback Tom Brady down to South Beach.
Suggs is right, to a degree. The rule changes over the last 15 years or so have made it easier for passing offenses to put up record numbers and for quarterbacks to remain healthier longer.
Brady has benefitted from that, for sure, but there's no question the incredible amount of work and preparation he puts in off the field each week has just as much, if not more to do with his success late in his career.
Brady will turn 42 years old by the time the 2019 campaign begins, and judging by his play in the playoffs last season, there's no reason to believe his performance will fall from a top-tier level anytime soon.
