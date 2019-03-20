Patriots

Former Patriots teammates Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola working out in Miami

By Nick Goss March 20, 2019 11:45 AM

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are busy training for the upcoming NFL season, and the two former New England Patriots  teammates currently are working out together in Miami.

Edelman posted a photo to his Instagram story Wednesday showing he and Amendola putting in a solid day's work down in Florida. Check it out below:

Edelman also posted this video to his Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

South beach seam route. 🌴

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Edelman is coming off a tremendous 2018 season during which he won Super Bowl LIII MVP for the New England Patriots. Amendola, who played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2017, had a mediocre  2018 campaign for the Miami Dolphins, who released him before NFL free agency. The veteran wideout reportedly was interested in a return to New England but ultimately signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

Now they just need to get Patriots quarterback Tom Brady down to South Beach.

Fourth-grader builds Tom Brady mosaic out of 999 Rubik's Cubes

By Justin Leger March 20, 2019 4:54 PM

A 10-year-old created an amazing Tom Brady mosaic made up of 999 Rubik's Cubes.

Maxim Lin, a fourth-grader from Massachusetts, accomplished the feat in two months. Lin built the mosaic for Sheehan Elementary School’s STEM fair this week.

Watch Lin build the mosaic below:

Lin hopes he can get Brady to sign his mosaic so that he can sell it and donate the money to his school.

Your move, Tom.

Here's why Terrell Suggs isn't shocked Tom Brady is playing well into his 40s

USA TODAY Sports

By Nick Goss March 20, 2019 4:09 PM

Tom Brady and Terrell Suggs are two of the elder statesmen in the NFL, and they've had many exciting battles against each other over the years.

Brady's New England Patriots and Suggs' Baltimore Ravens met in the playoffs four times, in addition to a bunch of great regular-season meetings.

Suggs, who recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, was asked Wednesday on FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" about Brady's ability to play at a high level despite being 42 years old.

The veteran defensive end has a lot of respect for the Patriots quarterback, but he couldn't resist throwing a little shade at the six-time Super Bowl champion, too. 

Suggs is right, to a degree. The rule changes over the last 15 years or so have made it easier for passing offenses to put up record numbers and for quarterbacks to remain healthier longer.

Brady has benefitted from that, for sure, but there's no question the incredible amount of work and preparation he puts in off the field each week has just as much, if not more to do with his success late in his career. 

Brady will turn 42 years old by the time the 2019 campaign begins, and judging by his play in the playoffs last season, there's no reason to believe his performance will fall from a top-tier level anytime soon.

