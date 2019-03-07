Patriots

Is Gronk's Boston condo being for sale an indicator of his future with Patriots?

By NBC Sports Boston Report March 07, 2019 8:10 PM

It's another offseason of uncertainty for the Patriots and their fans as they again await a decision from Rob Gronkowski on whether he'll continue his football career or retire.

On one hand, the All-Pro tight end has still been frequenting the team facility at Gillette Stadium since the Super Bowl, on the other, the seaport condo that is likely his Boston digs was just put on the market for $2.4 million.

While the listing agent for the property wouldn't reveal the name of the owner to Boston Magazine, the Boston Herald reported back in 2016 that the penthouse sold to Gronkowski Endorsements LLC for $1.9 million. 

Here's a look at the place, via zillow.com:

While a mere real estate sale doesn't begin to predict a player's future, that didn't stop the speculation to begin that Gronk has his bags packed and he's ready to kick that movie career into high gear.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran wrote that getting Gronk some help at tight end, after the Patriots released Dwyane Allen, could be a factor in the big guy's decision, along with him not exactly being ecstatic about his contract situation. 

Are Steelers 'closing in' on deal to send Antonio Brown to Bills?

usatsi_11779877.jpg
USA TODAY Sports photo

By Justin Leger March 07, 2019 11:28 PM

After an earlier report that the Steelers are working on trading seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills, Brown dismissed the story as "fake news" on Instagram.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Steelers are "closing in" on a deal to send Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

Brown commented on the NFL's Instagram post of the deal as "Breaking News" by calling it "fake news."

Longtime Buffalo NFL journalist Vic Carucci reported that a source characterized the trade as "unlikely."

Last month, Brown essentially demanded a trade from the Steelers. The seven-time Pro Bowler had a falling out with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that led to him sitting out Pittsburgh's season finale and has been vocal about his situation throughout the offseason.

