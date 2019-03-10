As it tends to happen in Hollywood, some pretty random stars collided Saturday night at Staples Center.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman showed up to support the Boston Celtics for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers and caught up with several C's players on the court before tip-off.
But Edelman wasn't the only NFL player in the house. On his Instagram story, the Patriots wideout shared a photo of he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, of all people, who also was in the house rocking a LeBron James Lakers jersey.
Edelman and Winston don't have much in common -- the former is a 32-year-old late-round draft pick, the latter a 25-year-old first overall pick -- but they both were suspended to begin the 2018 NFL season, so maybe they commiserated over that.
Edelman's Celtics got the last laugh, rolling to a 120-107 win over the depleted Lakers to push their winning streak to three games. And it looks like No. 11 had a good time.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
The Antonio Brown saga mercifully has ended (we think).
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced late Saturday night on Twitter he's joining the Oakland Raiders, a development ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed by noting the teams are in agreement on a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.
Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers only are giving up a third- and fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to land Brown.
The 30-year-old also will get a new three-year contract worth north of $50 million, a significant bump from the $38.9 million he was set to earn over the next three years on his original contract.
The reported trade is a major development for the Steelers, who are in a state of flux with Brown out the door and Le'Veon Bell's future unclear. The Raiders, meanwhile, pair the NFL's top wideout with quarterback Derek Carr as they try to regain relevance in the loaded AFC West.
The Patriots don't play Oakland this season, meaning New England will avoid Brown for the first time since 2014. Brown's Steelers had played the Patriots five times since 2015.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
Ahead of free agency, the New England Patriots elected to cut backup tight end Dwayne Allen. Allen, entering the final year of his deal, was set to have a $7.3 million cap hit, so the Patriots elected to part with him to free up some salary cap space.
However, Allen didn't last on the free agent market long and multiple reports, including NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry and ESPN's Josina Anderson, have indicated that he has landed with the Miami Dolphins.
And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Allen's deal will be a two-year, $7 million deal.
The Dolphins are a sensible landing spot, as new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea both were members of the Patriots' coaching staff last year. Allen should seamlessly fit into their offense and will give the Dolphins a solid blocking tight end with receiving capabilities.
As for the Patriots, they will explore adding another tight end to help back up Rob Gronkowski. They have already demonstrated an interest in some of the top tight end prospects in the draft.
Additionally, the team just swung a trade for Michael Bennett and now it seems that Bennett's brother, Martellus, would be interested in joining the Patriots. Martellus Bennett had two separate stints with New England before retiring and spending last season out of the league.
The signing of Allen also marks the second consecutive day that the Dolphins have had a transaction involving a former Patriots player. The Dolphins released receiver Danny Amendola on Friday afternoon.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.