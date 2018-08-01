Patriots

How the Randy Moss trade cost Mike Lombardi his job

By Tom E. Curran August 01, 2018 12:20 PM

This weekend, Randy Moss goes into the Hall of Fame. He's probably more Viking than Patriot, but some of his most indelible moments came with the Patriots in 2007 when he set the single-season touchdown reception record (23) and was part of the most prolific offense in NFL history to that point.

Twice, Moss came damn close to having his signature NFL play happen in Super Bowl 42. First, he caught a 6-yard dart from Tom Brady to put the Patriots ahead 14-10 with 2:42 to play. Then, in the closing seconds, a 75-yard javelin throw from Brady that would have put the Patriots in field goal position, ticked off Moss' fingers.

Without either, Moss' New England tenure becomes a little more difficult to define. Brilliant. Iconic. Enigmatic. Maddening. Like Moss himself.

Even the backstory to Moss' becoming a Patriot is fascinating. We spoke to Mike Lombardi on Quick Slants the Podcast this week -- you can click and listen at the end of this story -- and the former Raiders "Senior Personnel Executive" said that dealing Moss to the Patriots cost him his job with the Raiders.

"I got fired because I told Bill Belichick that (Moss) could still run," Lombardi explains. "And Al got mad at me because I told Bill that. I still can't figure out why Al got mad at me when Al wanted to trade (Moss), but that might require a whole different book."

Lombardi's first book, Gridiron Genius, will be released September 18. It will detail Lombardi's years working alongside three of the game's greatest minds, Belichick, Davis, and Bill Walsh.

Hit the podcast link to hear Lombardi's discussion of those three and, specifically, Belichick.

It was that link to Belichick that made Al Davis color the Moss trade as a Lombardi double-cross.

"You know how many teams turned [Moss] down,?" Davis asked reporters after a bizarre press conference where Davis fired Lane Kiffin. "That guy in Green Bay [Ted Thompson] thought he couldn't run anymore. Even Denver, where they'll take anybody, turned him down.

"But what's his name (Lombardi) knew he could run, he's a friend of Belichick's. Mike Lombardi," said Davis. "Mike sold what's his name, Belichick, on the idea that he could run. They tampered with him. I remember Bob Kraft saying that he had to look him in the eye and all that. They went down and worked him out, he could run. He's their team, of course, with the quarterback."

Lombardi later addressed that accusation in an interview with Cris Collinsworth saying, "After that press conference Al Davis threw everyone under the bus, [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and myself, saying that I told Bill Belichick that Randy Moss could still run. Well, we were trying to trade Randy Moss to the New England Patriots. I thought that was good information to give Bill Belichick, But now [Davis] accused all of us of making those charges and now he is going to have to face them.

...I was trying to do the best thing for the Raiders, always have...In this situation, Bill Belichick is not going to always rely on my opinion for information. He is going to look at what he sees on the tape."

Lombardi's recollection of Moss?

"He was the most incredible player that I ever witnessed on the field. His hands were incredible, his speed was something I'd never seen before."

There's more to that quote, but ya gotta listen to the pod (below). Why buy the cow when you get the milk for free?

Different Brady? Gronkowski says fire is there, but QB has mellowed

By Phil Perry August 01, 2018 3:40 PM

FOXBORO -- You don't have to tell Rob Gronkowski that Tom Brady's birthday is coming up. He knows it's on Friday. And even though the clock is ticking, he doesn't seem too concerned that he doesn't have a present yet for his quarterback's 41st. 

"Usually, he just loves the game of football so much, usually on his birthday he just wants a good practice day," Gronkowski said. "Lot of touchdowns."

Only Stephen Gostkowski, Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater have spent more years with Brady than Gronkowski, who has seen his QB evolve as he's aged. 

Though Brady's passion for the game remains, that passion might manifest itself differently these days, Gronkowski acknowledged.

"I’ve seen the same fire in him since I’ve been here," Gronkowski said. "I would say probably back in the day he was a little more on you if you didn’t get it right, a little bit more in your face. But I mean, he’s going on 41 now, I don’t see the – I feel like he backed off on that a little bit, which is nice. He used to be mean to me and I’m glad he’s not to these young guys anymore."

Brady has been a tad quiet through six training camp practices this summer. He was visibly frustrated with himself at one point over the weekend when he missed Chris Hogan in a drill with no defense. And he shouted in celebration on Wednesday when a running play ran went to his liking. 

Otherwise, Brady hasn't been heard from much. Maybe that's because he doesn't want to get on teammates who've been around for every practice after he skipped voluntary spring work. Maybe it's because he's simply getting older and has mellowed. 

On Monday night, in warmups for the in-stadium practice at Gillette, Brady spent a moment calmly explaining the nuances of a route to second-year tight end Jacob Hollister. Maybe that's who he will be all the time at this point in his career. It's hit 19th camp after all. And as long as he plays well, very few people will question the decibel levels he hits on the practice field. 

"He’s hands-down just remarkable, it’s amazing," Gronkowski said. "At age 41, I mean, there’s coaches younger than us – younger than him on the roster. He looks younger than the coaches, he looks younger than everyone. The way he’s moving, how just reliable he is at all times is just unbelievable and something to look up to."

Camp Battles: Allen finds some punting competition

By Mike Giardi August 01, 2018 3:07 PM

For the second time in three years, the Patriots postseason went awry in part because of special teams. 

Whether it was the failed extra point in the 2015 AFC title game in Denver or the shanked field goal in this past Super Bowl, kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been in the middle of that mess. So, you’d think perhaps the Pats would bring in some competition for the 34-year-old  kicker. You’d be wrong. Instead, it’s incumbent punter Ryan Allen who’s facing the challenge from undrafted rookie Corey Bojorquez. 

Allen has been fairly steady for the better part of his five-year career in New England. Yes, his yards per punt have come down from a high of 46.4 in 2014 to a career-low of 43.4 this past season but he did manage to drop 24 of his 58 punts inside the 20-yard line, the second-highest percentage of his tenure. Couple that dependability with his job as full-time holder for Gostkowski, and Allen would seem to have the inside track on retaining his job.

However, Bojorquez has what appears to be a bionic leg. He has boomed punts with regularity both in the spring and in the first week of camp. He’s outdone Allen with both hang time and distance, but his problem has been both consistency - he’s had a couple of shanks - and sometimes he’s displayed too much leg, which would have resulted in touchbacks. If he can find a more even approach, the New Mexico product might just unseat the vet. Bojorquez will also have to prove he can hold kicks as well as Allen has. That will certainly play a role in the final decision.

