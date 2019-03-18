Patriots

New Dolphins CB Eric Rowe thanks Patriots in Instagram post

USA TODAY Sports

New Dolphins CB Eric Rowe thanks Patriots in Instagram post

By Nick Goss March 18, 2019 11:13 AM

Eric Rowe took his talents to Miami to join the Dolphins in NFL free agency, but the veteran cornerback will certainly look back fondly at his time spent with the New England Patriots.

Rowe spent a little time during St. Patrick's Day on Sunday to thank the Patriots in an Instagram post. 

Rowe spent three seasons in New England, beginning in 2016. He was part of the Super Bowl LI-winning squad, and also played in Super Bowl LII. Rowe did not play in Super Bowl LIII because injury limited him to just four games last season. His final game for the Patriots was a 38-31 Week 7 win on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The 26-year-old cornerback will reunited with Brian Flores in Miami. Flores was the Patriots' defensive playcaller last season and recently was hired as the next Dolphins head coach. 

Trent Brown's agent reveals Patriots wanted to keep left tackle before he joined Raiders

By Nick Goss March 18, 2019 12:06 PM

By Nick Goss March 18, 2019 12:06 PM

Trent Brown left the New England Patriots to sign the richest offensive lineman contract in NFL history with the Oakland Raiders, but before that, the defending Super Bowl champs did have interest in the left tackle returning to Foxboro.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, let that be known in a recent story by Peter King on Pro Football Talk.

You saw the pictures, I assume, of Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday in Barbados on the weekend before free-agency began. They have phones there, and Belichick was using them. “Don’t let those photos fool you,” Rosenhaus the agent told me Sunday. “We talked one morning at 4:30 about Trent Brown. They wanted to keep him.”

Brown played well for the Patriots last season, particularly in the playoffs when the offensive line as a whole gave up just one sack of quarterback Tom Brady through three playoff games. New England acquired him in a trade last April with the San Francisco 49ers.

Keeping Brown would've been a good situation for the Pats given his impressive talent and the fact he's still just 25 years old. However, it's hard to imagine the Patriots were in the same financial ballpark as the Raiders when it came to contract offers.

We've seen the Patriots let star players walk in free agency numerous times in the Bill Belichick era, and the team usually finds a player or two capable of filling the gap.

Brown, in fact, was a replacement for departed left tackle Nate Solder, who signed with the New York Giants in free agency before last season. The next man up to replace Brown likely is Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round draft pick who missed all of his rookie season because of a torn Achilles.

The Patriots still need more depth at the offensive tackle position, even if Wynn is fully healthy entering training camp, so don't be surprised if they sign a veteran or look to address the position in the 2019 NFL Draft next month.

Patriots reportedly among teams interested in WR Jordy Nelson

By NBC Sports Boston Staff March 18, 2019 10:48 AM

The New England Patriots are trying to make some changes to their receiving corps this offseason. With Cordarrelle Patterson now on the Chicago Bears and Chris Hogan lingering on the free agent market, the team is a bit thin at the position.

Sure, they signed Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington. They also were able to bring back Phillip Dorsett. But, the team is likely still looking to invest in solid offensive weaponry to put around Tom Brady.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have interest in a recently released veteran receiver, Jordy Nelson. 

The Patriots' interest makes sense, as Nelson is a proven, productive receiver at the NFL level. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry identified him as one of the receivers the Patriots could target in the second wave of free agency.

Nelson, 33, played last season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns and served as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver when Amari Cooper was traded. Before that, he spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers where he had a strong rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

Perhaps Nelson will be able to build a similar rapport if he's paired with Tom Brady. But first, the Patriots will have to win the competition to earn his services.

