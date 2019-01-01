Will there be two Super Bowl-winning head coaches in the AFC East next season?

It's possible, as the New York Jets reportedly are setting up an interview with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jets are expected to interview former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coach position. #NYJ has one of the more coveted jobs and McCarthy would get to work with Sam Darnold. This is his first known interview. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

This comes after McCarthy turned down the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach opening, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Mike McCarthy declined the #Cardinals' advances recently, but that wasn't a sign he has decided to take a year off. Just looking for the right opportunity. Sam Darnold's presence is one big reason the #Jets job could be intriguing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2019

The Packers fired McCarthy in early December, but he's still one of the most experienced head coach candidates on the market, with nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title under his belt from 13 seasons in Green Bay.

As Rapoport noted, the Jets job would allow McCarthy to work with young quarterback Sam Darnold. He'd face an uphill climb, though: New York finished 4-12 this season, and no team has knocked off the New England Patriots for the division crown since 2008.

The 2018 campaign was the last straw for New York coach Todd Bowles, who joined Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase among those fired on "Black Monday."

Coincidentally enough, McCarthy's replacement in Green Bay also may come from the AFC East. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores both are expected to interview with the Packers for their head coach opening.

