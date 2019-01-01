Will there be two Super Bowl-winning head coaches in the AFC East next season?
It's possible, as the New York Jets reportedly are setting up an interview with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
This comes after McCarthy turned down the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach opening, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
The Packers fired McCarthy in early December, but he's still one of the most experienced head coach candidates on the market, with nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title under his belt from 13 seasons in Green Bay.
As Rapoport noted, the Jets job would allow McCarthy to work with young quarterback Sam Darnold. He'd face an uphill climb, though: New York finished 4-12 this season, and no team has knocked off the New England Patriots for the division crown since 2008.
The 2018 campaign was the last straw for New York coach Todd Bowles, who joined Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase among those fired on "Black Monday."
Coincidentally enough, McCarthy's replacement in Green Bay also may come from the AFC East. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores both are expected to interview with the Packers for their head coach opening.
Don't try to make plans with Brian Flores this weekend. He has plenty already.
According to a recent report, the New England Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator has interviews lined up this weekend with four NFL teams -- the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins -- for their head coach vacancies.
On Wednesday, the dates and times of those interviews began to trickle out. Here's when Flores will meet with each team, according to various reports:
- Dolphins: Friday morning in Foxboro (via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad)
- Packers: Friday in Foxboro (via ESPN's Rob Demovsky)
- Broncos: Monday, location TBA (via The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala)
- Browns: TBA
The Browns reportedly requested permission to interview Flores, but with interviews already scheduled with Mike McCarthy, Dan Campbell and Kevin Stefanski, it's unclear if they'd still bring the Patriots assistant in for an interview.
Flores will have plenty on his plate, though, with two interviews reportedly set for Friday and another coming Monday. That means his weekend currently is free to keep tabs on the AFC's Wild Card weekend, as New England will play either the Houston Texans or the winner of Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also reportedly has an interview with the Packers on Friday in what will be a busy day for the coordinator duo.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady relishes January football, and his convincing advantage in playoff experience over the rest of the signal callers in the AFC should be a huge benefit to his team in the coming weeks.
We all know Brady has the most playoff experience of any quarterback in the NFL, but he actually has played almost twice as many postseason games as the rest of the AFC quarterbacks combined.
Take a look at the breakdown below.
Experience is not always a good indication of future success. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns this season despite having just one game of experience prior to 2018. It wouldn't be surprising if he wins the the NFL MVP, too.
Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to an AFC North title as a rookie and gives opposing defenses problems with his dual-threat skill set.
It'll be interesting to see how these young quarterbacks handle the game when the pressure is on in the fourth quarter. The playoffs are an entirely different situation compared to the regular season, and no player has more experience and enjoyed more success in these high-intensity moments than Brady.
