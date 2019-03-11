Patriots

NFL rumors: Trent Brown, Raiders agree to richest OL contract in NFL history

trent_brown.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By Nick Goss March 11, 2019 12:12 PM

Trent Brown will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

The free agent left tackle is set to join the Oakland Raiders after agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with $36.75 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown, 25, was acquired by the Patriots last April in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He performed at a high level for the Patriots throughout the regular season and the team's postseason run to a Super Bowl LIII title. However, at this price, it's not surprising the Patriots have moved on.

Who's next up on the depth chart for New England? Isaiah Wynn, one of the Patriots' 2018 first-round picks, could be the starting left tackle next season after missing his entire rookie year because of a torn Achilles. New England also could draft another offensive tackle in April; they have a league-high 12 picks, including six in the first three rounds.

NFL free agency live: Rumors, news from Day 2 of legal tampering period

By Darren Hartwell March 12, 2019 9:27 AM

NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the action is well underway.

That's because the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday at noon, allowing teams to contact players and agree to contracts that soon will become official.

The New England Patriots reportedly have already lost two 2018 starters to free agency, as defensive end Trey Flowers is set to join the Detroit Lions and offensive tackle Trent Brown is on his way to the Oakland Raiders.

There are plenty more pending free agents to watch, though, including wide receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

New England's competitors also will be very busy over the next 24 hours, so keep it here throughout Tuesday for the latest rumors, news and pending deals from Day 2 of the league's tampering period.

9:27 a.m.: In other news, the Cleveland Browns continue to load up on the defensive line.

9:22 a.m.: Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, two AFC East clubs still are in the mix for star running back Le'Veon Bell.

... But just how "in the mix" are the Jets?

9:15 a.m. ET: The biggest news of the morning: The New York Jets are opening their wallets for linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Based on Ian Rapoport's reporting, Mosley will earn about the same or more per year as Flowers in Detroit. Mosley boasts an impressive resume and is a four-time Pro Bowler, but it sounds like the Lions got a decent deal for Flowers, who's just 25 and coming off the best season of his career.

Skeleton crew? How have the Patriots handled coaching departures?

bill_belichick.jpg
USA Today Images

Skeleton crew? How have the Patriots handled coaching departures?

By NBC Sports Boston Staff March 12, 2019 9:02 AM

Bill Belichick tends to operate with one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL.

Given the way the Patriots' offseason has gone, their staff has gotten even smaller.

Since the Super Bowl, here's a look at all of the coaching departures the Patriots have faced:

  • De-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
  • Former Pats' wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea joined Flores to become Miami's offensive coordinator.
  • Former Pats' cornerback coach Josh Boyer also joined Flores in Miami as defensive coordinator
  • Former Pats' defensive line coach Brendan Daley assumed the same job with the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • "Character coach" Jack Easterby left the team following owner Robert Kraft being charged with solicitation of prostitution.

 

This follows the 2017-18 season, when the Patriots were expected to lose both coordinators—offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Indianapolis Colts, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions.

Ultimately, Patricia left the Patriots for the Lions, while McDaniels had a change of heart and returned to the Patriots.

This leaves the Patriots with around six vacancies to fill on an already decidely small staff.

It is reported that Greg Schiano is expected to become the next defensive coordinator of the Patriots, which gives the team experience at the position.

Schiano has extensive coaching experience, having previously served as assistant head coach at Ohio State from 2016-2018, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers from 2012-2013, and head coach at Rutgers from 2001-2011, among other positions.

Regardless, the Patriots will have their hands full this offseason when it comes to rounding out their staff.

In the past, the Patriots have tended to promote from within when it comes to coaching departures. 

But like with the reported Schiano move, the Pats will likely need to look outside the tent this year to fill the gaps.

