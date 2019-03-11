NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the action is well underway.

That's because the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday at noon, allowing teams to contact players and agree to contracts that soon will become official.

The New England Patriots reportedly have already lost two 2018 starters to free agency, as defensive end Trey Flowers is set to join the Detroit Lions and offensive tackle Trent Brown is on his way to the Oakland Raiders.

There are plenty more pending free agents to watch, though, including wide receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

New England's competitors also will be very busy over the next 24 hours, so keep it here throughout Tuesday for the latest rumors, news and pending deals from Day 2 of the league's tampering period.

9:27 a.m.: In other news, the Cleveland Browns continue to load up on the defensive line.

The #Browns are signing former #Vikings DT Sheldon Richardson to a 3-year, $36M deal, source said. A ton of capital on that D-line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

9:22 a.m.: Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, two AFC East clubs still are in the mix for star running back Le'Veon Bell.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports one of the following teams "has a good likelihood" of signing Le'Veon Bell today: Jets, Colts, Ravens, Packers, Texans, Bills. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) March 12, 2019

... But just how "in the mix" are the Jets?

The big-spending Jets remain interested in Le'Veon Bell, but I wouldn't say it's a hot and heavy pursuit at this point. Let's see what happens. Free agency is always fluid. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 12, 2019

9:15 a.m. ET: The biggest news of the morning: The New York Jets are opening their wallets for linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Sources: Former #Ravens LB CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the #Jets on a massive 5-year, $85M deal worth $51M guaranteed. That’s $17M per year. It took a lot to leave Baltimore. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Based on Ian Rapoport's reporting, Mosley will earn about the same or more per year as Flowers in Detroit. Mosley boasts an impressive resume and is a four-time Pro Bowler, but it sounds like the Lions got a decent deal for Flowers, who's just 25 and coming off the best season of his career.

