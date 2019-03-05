Patriots

Here's when and where Robert Kraft learned of charges, per NYT report

By NBC Sports Boston Staff March 05, 2019 8:55 AM

New details in the Robert Kraft case have emerged.

The New York Times reported in an article published Monday that the Patriots owner had plans to play golf with Al Michaels, the longtime host of NBC's “Sunday Night Football," at the Bel-Air Country Club on the day charges were announced against Kraft for soliciting a prostitute at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.

He also started the day at Nate and Al’s, a Beverly Hills delicatessen where he occasionally dines with friends, including Larry King and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, per the Times.

The article is titled "Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Faces Biggest Test of His Power" and was written in part by Mark Leibovich, author of "Big Game," which gives a significant behind the scenes look at the NFL, its owners, and the league office.

Kraft's golfing plans with Michaels obviously changed quickly after the news broke.

In the story, Kraft is depicted as a powerful and influential NFL owner. While that is not news to anyone, the article details how the reckoning that Kraft stands to face certainly is:

"In ownership circles, Kraft is known to act as a kind of shadow commissioner, forming close relationships with sponsors, vendors, media companies and even the N.F.L. Players Association, and pursuing back-channel communications that can sometimes circumvent his fellow owners and league officials. His influence, though, has limits. Many owners tolerate Kraft’s freelancing because he gets results and tries to keep other owners in the loop. But their tolerance runs thin when his team is accused of wrongdoing, as happened in the Spygate scandal and in [Deflategate]."

Apparently, most of the NFL owners interviewed for the article extended Kraft the courtesty of refusing to comment on the case, as they regard it as a "personal matter."

The person that will likely not dismiss the situation as merely a personal matter is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is expected address the situation as Kraft's legal matter plays out.

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag before 2019 deadline

By NBC Sports Boston Staff March 05, 2019 1:55 PM

As of Tuesday afternoon, six NFL teams had used their franchise tag on a pending free agent ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The New England Patriots don't plan on becoming the seventh.

The Patriots aren't expected to use their franchise tag on any player Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reports.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski and defensive end Trey Flowers were the two likely candidates to receive the tag, which allows clubs to retain pending unrestricted free agents on one-year contracts worth the rough equivalent of the average of the top five player salaries at that position.

A franchise tag for Gostkowski would have been valued at just under $5 million, while Flowers would have earned $17.1 million.

This doesn't preclude the Patriots from bringing either player back in 2019, however. The NFL allows a legal tampering period from March 11 to 13 for teams to negotiate with pending free agents on new contracts before they hit unrestricted free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 13.

New England could work to re-sign both Gostkowski and Flowers during that time -- the team reportedly has interest in bringing Gostkowski back -- or let them test the open market and re-sign them as unrestricted free agents if the price is right.

NFL Rumors: Patriots not expected to franchise tag Stephen Gostkowski

By Darren Hartwell March 05, 2019 12:40 PM

With hours remaining before the deadline, the New England Patriots reportedly have no plans to tag their kicker.

The Patriots aren't expected to use their franchise tag on Stephen Gostkowski, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport noted New England hasn't ruled out using its franchise tag ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to designate the tag.

But of the Patriots' three candidates to receive the tag -- defensive end Trey Flowers and offensive tackle Trent Brown are the other two -- Gostkowski seemed to be the most realistic option, as he'd cost New England just under $5 million as opposed to $17.1 million for Flowers and $14 million for Brown.

If the Patriots don't tag Gostkowski before 4 p.m., they still could negotiate with the 35-year-old kicker regarding a new contract during the league's legal tampering period from March 11 to March 13.

After that, Gostkowski would hit the open market, as New England would have to decide whether to keep the same kicker they've employed since 2006 or explore other options.

