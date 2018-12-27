It's Adam Vinatieri's 45th birthday on Thursday, and the legendary NFL kicker is still one of the best players at his position.

NFL Films celebrated his birthday with a Throwback Thursday video on Twitter that highlights his best moments with the New England Patriots. It's well worth the time of football fans across New England.

Check it out in the tweet below. NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran appears in the video, too.

Happy Birthday to @adamvinatieri! 🎂

Here are some clutch #TBT plays from when he was on the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ccLn7BlFWJ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 27, 2018

Vinatieri spent the first 10 seasons of his pro career with the Patriots and hit some of the most memorable kicks in league history. Two of the most notable came in the Patriots' 16-13 Divisional Round game win in overtime against the Oakland Raiders in 2001. Three weeks later he kicked the winning field goal on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI to upset the St. Louis Rams.

Vinatieri has played the last 13 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, but most fans probably will remember him as a Patriot.

