It's Adam Vinatieri's 45th birthday on Thursday, and the legendary NFL kicker is still one of the best players at his position.
NFL Films celebrated his birthday with a Throwback Thursday video on Twitter that highlights his best moments with the New England Patriots. It's well worth the time of football fans across New England.
Check it out in the tweet below. NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran appears in the video, too.
Vinatieri spent the first 10 seasons of his pro career with the Patriots and hit some of the most memorable kicks in league history. Two of the most notable came in the Patriots' 16-13 Divisional Round game win in overtime against the Oakland Raiders in 2001. Three weeks later he kicked the winning field goal on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI to upset the St. Louis Rams.
Vinatieri has played the last 13 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, but most fans probably will remember him as a Patriot.
Benjamin Watson's 15th NFL season will be his last.
The New Orleans Saints tight end has announced he will retire at the end of the 2018 season.
Benjamin Watson: "I want my legacy to be somebody who loved his wife and somebody who loved his kids and tried to lead his family, and encouraged other guys that they have what it takes to be the men that they’re called to be."
Watson was the 32nd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He spent six seasons in New England, and he'll always be remembered by Pats fans for his incredible effort in chasing down Champ Bailey after the Broncos' defensive back intercepted Tom Brady in the end zone in a Divisional Playoff game in January 2006. Watson's tackle at the 1-yard line prevented a touchdown, and it remains one of the greatest plays in a Patriots loss throughout the Belichick era.
He signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in 2010 and spent three seasons with the AFC North franchise.
Watson played for the Saints from 2013 through 2015, and then signed with the Baltimore Ravens but missed the entire 2016 season because of a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason. He played for the Ravens in 2017 before returning to the Saints for the 2018 campaign.
The 38-year-old veteran has 33 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has tallied 528 receptions for 5,856 yards and 44 touchdowns in 194 career regular-season games.
In this week's episode, Tom E. Curran dissects the NFL MVP debate between Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees from three different angles. First up, Tom checks-in with Nick Underhill, Saints reporter from the New Orleans Advocate. Second, we welcome Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger to make the case for the Chiefs phenom. Finally, Tom talks with Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo to discuss the analytical breakdown of the two-man race.
Curran wraps up the pod by looking at the Patriots season finale against the New York Jets, and what the Patriots will look to accomplish this Sunday. Also, with a number of head coaching positions about to open up, where does Josh McDaniels fit, and has this season of playcalling been amongst his best.