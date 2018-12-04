Patriots

Patriots' Jason McCourty ranks among best NFL cornerbacks, per PFF

Patriots' Jason McCourty ranks among best NFL cornerbacks, per PFF

By Nick Goss December 04, 2018 12:40 PM

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is having a fantastic season, and he gave an excellent performance Sunday when he helped shut down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

McCourty spent a lot of snaps covering the star wideout, who totaled just five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. It was a very good performance against a wide receiver who entered Week 13 with a league-leading 93 receptions and ranked among just nine players with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

No one is prouder for McCourty than his twin brother and Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who thinks Jason is playing as well as he ever has.

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing is he's getting to play in big games," Devin told reporters after Sunday's game. "He's getting to do a lot. The guy runs in the locker room after each win. He's jumping up and down. He's yelling. He just said he tied his career high of wins in a season. I think when you're able to play here in all of these big games and the spotlight's on and you play kind of how he's been playing his whole career, people just say like, 'Oh man, he's playing great football,' but he's played great football before, even last year in Cleveland. When you don't win, no one really cares. I'm just happy for him for one, his play, but his leadership."

McCourty now ranks as the No. 7 cornerback in the NFL with an 83.8/100 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He has tallied 49 combined tackles and eight passes defensed through 12 games. Not bad for a player the Patriots acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. McCourty wasn't even a lock to make the roster in training camp, but he ultimately secured a spot on the 53-man roster and has rewarded Belichick's faith in him.

The Patriots secondary is rounding into form at the most important time of the year, and a lot of that success is being fueled by McCourty and Stephon Gilmore (PFF's No. 2 ranked cornerback). 

RELATED: Why Phil Perry gave Pats secondary an A- grade Sunday

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Jerod Mayo: 'If I’m Josh McDaniels, I’m going to Cleveland'

quick_slants_podcast_2018_nissan.png
NBC Sports Boston photo

Jerod Mayo: 'If I’m Josh McDaniels, I’m going to Cleveland'

By NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network December 04, 2018 9:56 PM

Tom E. Curran and Jerod Mayo break down the Patriots win over the Vikings, can their defense sustain their good play going forward? Also Jerod Mayo explains why if he was Josh McDaniels, he would take the Browns head coaching job. 

(1:30) Jerod Mayo breaks down why the Patriots defense was so successful against the Vikings. Is this something they can consistently do?

(5:30) Can the Patriots defense be the reason the Patriots win a Super Bowl?

(13:00) Did Aaron Rodgers relationship with Mike McCarthy deter Josh McDaniels from taking the job?

(16:00) Jerod Mayo explains why if he was Josh McDaniels he would take the Browns coaching job.

(18:30) Tom E. Curran’s dog joins the podcast, he doesn’t talk, he’s just there, and Tom talks about him.

(21:00) Why do the Patriots have a tough time playing in Miami?

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Patriots owner Robert Kraft responds to Josh McDaniels coaching rumors

usatsi_11216024_133468180_lowres.jpg
Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft responds to Josh McDaniels coaching rumors

By Nick Goss December 04, 2018 6:28 PM

Josh McDaniels is the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots right now, but he might not hold that position next season. 

The Green Bay Packers head coaching job will be among the most coveted in the offseason after Mike McCarthy was fired Sunday. McDaniels inevitably will be on the list of potential replacements in Green Bay, and one report said assistant coaches around the NFL have indicated their interest in joining a McDaniels coaching staff on the Packers. 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as you'd imagine, is well aware of the reports linking McDaniels to different jobs, but he only has one thing on his mind with the playoffs on the horizon.

“I care about winning Sunday. That’s what really what I care about,” Kraft said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Whatever happens . . . you know, we have good people. I’m actually flattered that people are after our people.”

McDaniels likely will be a head coach at some point, whether it's succeeding Bill Belichick in New England or taking over another team. He's played a huge role in the Patriots playing in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two.

McDaniels certainly is qualified to be a head coach, so it's up to him to find the right job at the right time.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Load more