Patriots mock draft 2019 roundup: Early NFL free agency edition
The New England Patriots have been pretty quiet in the first few days of the NFL free agency legal tampering period, and they already have lost defensive end Trey Flowers to the Detroit Lions and left tackle Trent Brown to the Oakland Raiders. These reported deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.
If the Patriots don't replace these players -- and their other roster holes -- in free agency, the next-best place might be the 2019 NFL Draft in April.
With that in mind, let's take a look at a roundup of recent expert predictions for the Patriots' first-round pick (No. 32 overall).
Todd McShay, ESPN: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
The Patriots certainly need to upgrade their depth at tight end. We still don't know if Rob Gronkowski is going to retire, and the Patriots released veteran tight end Dwayne Allen last week. Irv Smith tallied 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. Smith also is a good option for New England if Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is off the board when the Pats pick at No. 32.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
The Patriots need to replace defensive end Trey Flowers, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in free agency earlier this week. Michael Bennett was acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, but one man isn't likely to replace Flowers' impact. New England would be wise to find some D-line depth in the draft, and Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell is a solid choice. Ferrell had a career-high 11.5 sacks for the national champion Tigers last season.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Jeffery Simmons played well for Mississippi State during his junior season, totaling 58 tackles with three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two sacks. He would also provide great size in the middle of the Patriots' defensive line at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He did tear his ACL last month, though.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
The Patriots have a lot of question marks at wide receiver with veterans Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett all free agents. We also don't know if suspended wideout Josh Gordon will be reinstated and eligible to return to the Patriots next season.
Therefore, drafting a wide receiver makes a lot of sense for New England, and A.J. Brown is one of the best at the position. He tallied 85 receptions for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns for Ole Miss last season.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Jeffery Simmons would be a tremendous value pick for the Patriots at No. 32, but as mentioned in a previous slide, he's going to be on the sidelines for several months as he recovers from a torn ACL. He's not going to make an instant impact Week 1 as a result.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Jerry Tillery played a key role on a Notre Dame defense that led the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff. He tallied eight sacks, 29 total tackles and three forced fumbles as a senior during the 2018 campaign.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Here's what Perry wrote about Lawrence in his recent seven-round Patriots mock draft:
This is a really deep draft when it comes to help along the defensive line but if Lawrence is available here, he's a rare enough physical specimen (6-foot-4, 342 pounds, 35-inch arms, 5.0-second 40-yard dash) that he'd be worth a first-round pick. The Patriots need to replace Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton somehow, and Lawrence would be an immediate plug-and-play option.
Photo via USA TODAY Sports