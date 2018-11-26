New England Patriots running back Sony Michel gave the best performance of his rookie season in Sunday's 27-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The University of Georgia product ran for a season-high 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Michel now has five rushing touchdowns on the season, the most by a Patriots rookie running back since Laurence Maroney's six in 2006. He also has three 100-yard games on the ground, something the Patriots haven't been able to get much of from rookie running backs since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in the 2000 season.

Sony Michel now has as many 100-yard rushing games (3) as every other rookie runner in Bill Belichick’s 19 years in New England combined. @EliasSports — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 26, 2018

There's no denying Michel's talent. He was an incredible player for Georgia and his skill set has translated well to the NFL. The real concern with Michel is staying healthy. He's battled injuries throughout the year and already has missed three games.

Michel gives the Patriots a very valuable dimension on offense, and they are much better equipped for playoff success if he can give them 20-plus carries per game. The running back depth behind Michel is shaky, so keeping him healthy will be critical.

