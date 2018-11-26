New England Patriots running back Sony Michel gave the best performance of his rookie season in Sunday's 27-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The University of Georgia product ran for a season-high 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.
Michel now has five rushing touchdowns on the season, the most by a Patriots rookie running back since Laurence Maroney's six in 2006. He also has three 100-yard games on the ground, something the Patriots haven't been able to get much of from rookie running backs since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in the 2000 season.
There's no denying Michel's talent. He was an incredible player for Georgia and his skill set has translated well to the NFL. The real concern with Michel is staying healthy. He's battled injuries throughout the year and already has missed three games.
Michel gives the Patriots a very valuable dimension on offense, and they are much better equipped for playoff success if he can give them 20-plus carries per game. The running back depth behind Michel is shaky, so keeping him healthy will be critical.
READ MORE: Michel helping Patriots on play-action passes
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a super awkward handshake with his former head coach and current Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson after Cleveland's win over Cincinnati on Sunday, and the drama between the two didn't end there.
Mayfield also told reporters in his post game press conference that he didn't like Jackson joining a division rival so soon. On Monday, Mayfield called Jackson "fake" on Instagram in response to ESPN's Damien Woody criticizing the Browns quarterback during Monday's episode of "First Take."
Check out Mayfield's Instagram comment in the tweet below.
The Browns are 2-1 since Jackson was fired. Mayfield has been fantastic over that three-game span with nine touchdown passes with only one interception.
Mayfield is living up to the hype as the No. 1 pick in the draft, and with Jackson no longer in the fold, his performance and confidence seem to be on the rise.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
The Houston Texans will host the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Monday night in a matchup that could have a big impact on the playoff race in the AFC South and the conference as a whole.
The Texans entered Week 12 tied with the Patriots for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but they don't have the tiebreaker because of their loss in New England in Week 1. A Texans win would maintain their position as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, just ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers following their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Titans are 5-5 and still hoping to make a run for the division title, which pretty much makes this "Monday Night Football" showdown a must-win for Mike Vrabel's team.
Here's how and when to watch Texans vs. Titans online.
READ MORE: Latest Super Bowl betting odds revealed >>
When: Monday, Nov. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.