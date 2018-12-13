For the first time since 2008 when he missed virtually all of the season with a knee injury, Tom Brady won't be on the Pro Bowl roster, predicts Pro Football Focus.
Of course, Brady hasn't actually played in the Pro Bowl since 2005 (he's usually tied up by Super Bowl preparations or just coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance).
PFF's picks for the AFC quarterback are the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (who has a 92.4 PFF grade), the Chargers' Philip Rivers (91.1) and the Colts' Andrew Luck (90.8).
Brady is just behind the revitalized Luck with a PFF grade of 90.7.
The Pro Bowl teams will be announced Tuesday on NFL Network. The game again is the week before the Super Bowl, Sunday, Jan. 27 in Orlando.
The only Patriots among PFF's Pro Bowl picks are Shaq Mason and Stephon Gilmore. Mason is PFF's top guard with a 79.4 grade, along with the Ravens' Marshal Yanda (76.7) and the Browns' Joel Bitonio (73.0). Gilmore (90.1) is their second selection for an AFC cornerback behind the Chargers' Desmond King. The Texans' Kareem Jackson (86.4) and the Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. (86.0) are PFF's other AFC corners.
Gilmore leads the NFL with 12 pass breakups.
