FOXBORO -- Is it possible the Patriots offensive line might be fully intact by the time they take on the Jets?

Shaq Mason met with reporters on Monday and said he "definitely" planned to practice this week after missing two games with a calf injury. Trent Brown, I've been told, should be good to go after leaving the Titans loss with a back injury.

If the Patriots can get both players back, giving them their Opening Day starting lineup on the line -- Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Mason and Marcus Cannon -- there could be a positive trickle-down effect on the rest of the offense.

Mason didn't say whether or not he believed he'd be able to play against the Jets on Sunday, but he seemed to be itching to get back.

"I'm ready," he said, "whenever they let me."

Mason is arguably the team's best run-blocker, and when used in tandem with Cannon, the Patriots have what can be one of the best run-blocking duos in football. We've made the point many times, but the threat of a viable run game could do wonders for Tom Brady and the Patriots offense as a whole.

If the Patriots can add Rob Gronkowski to the list of active players after he's missed the team's last two games, then suddenly the Patriots offense would be as close to full strength as they've been since back-to-back wins over the Colts and Chiefs, when they scored 38 and 43 points, respectively.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.