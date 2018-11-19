FOXBORO -- Is it possible the Patriots offensive line might be fully intact by the time they take on the Jets?
Shaq Mason met with reporters on Monday and said he "definitely" planned to practice this week after missing two games with a calf injury. Trent Brown, I've been told, should be good to go after leaving the Titans loss with a back injury.
If the Patriots can get both players back, giving them their Opening Day starting lineup on the line -- Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Mason and Marcus Cannon -- there could be a positive trickle-down effect on the rest of the offense.
Mason didn't say whether or not he believed he'd be able to play against the Jets on Sunday, but he seemed to be itching to get back.
"I'm ready," he said, "whenever they let me."
Mason is arguably the team's best run-blocker, and when used in tandem with Cannon, the Patriots have what can be one of the best run-blocking duos in football. We've made the point many times, but the threat of a viable run game could do wonders for Tom Brady and the Patriots offense as a whole.
If the Patriots can add Rob Gronkowski to the list of active players after he's missed the team's last two games, then suddenly the Patriots offense would be as close to full strength as they've been since back-to-back wins over the Colts and Chiefs, when they scored 38 and 43 points, respectively.
Monday night's historic matchup between the Chiefs and Rams was one that viewers didn't want to end, but the Patriots have to be satisfied with the result.
The Rams finished off a shootout for the ages with a 54-51 victory over Kansas City. The Chiefs' second loss of the season certainly makes things easier on the Patriots as they come out of their bye week.
If the Patriots win out and the Chiefs lose one more game, New England can earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Both teams have challenges ahead on their respective schedules.
Here's the Pats' schedule for the rest of the season:
Nov. 25: at Jets
Dec. 2: vs Vikings
Dec. 9: at Dolphins
Dec. 16: at Steelers
Dec. 23: vs Bills
Dec. 30: vs Jets
And here's the Chiefs' schedule:
Dec. 2: at Raiders
Dec. 9: vs Ravens
Dec. 13: vs Chargers
Dec. 23: at Seahawks
Dec. 30: vs Raiders
The Patriots' biggest hurdles likely will be the Vikings and Steelers, while the Chiefs have their own tough matchups vs the Ravens and Chargers, followed by a trip to Seattle.
The Pats own the tiebreaker vs the Chiefs, as they beat Kansas City 43-40 back on October 14.
Tom Brady has seen his fair share of terrifying linebackers and defensive linemen in his day.
During his interview on Westwood One with Jim Gray in which he and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald fielded questions from firefighters, Brady revealed the defensive player he feared most in his career.
"There's been a lot of them, Brady said." You know what the problem with those d-linemen is? They're all faster than me, because I'm pretty damn slow. But the one guy that I wouldn't want chasing me down would probably be Ray Lewis, because he played with a vengeance. When he got to me, he wanted to make sure he knew that he got to me, and he usually cleaned my clock pretty good. So he's the one who would probably be in my nightmares."
Ray Lewis probably is a popular choice among quarterbacks, so no real shocker there. However, Brady's preference for actor he'd most like to play him in a movie might be a bit more surprising.
"I'm going with Mark Wahlberg," Brady answered. "A Boston legend, Dorchester, just grind-it-out kind of guy, so he'd be my choice."
Sounds like Wahlberg has a gig lined up for whenever the TB12 movie begins production.
