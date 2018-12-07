Patriots

Rob Gronkowski admits he hasn't been as effective as he would like

By Phil Perry December 07, 2018 3:08 PM

FOXBORO -- Rob Gronkowski is coming off of one of his rockier performances in recent memory. Because he didn't meet with reporters after his team's 24-10 win over the Vikings last weekend, his first time speaking to the media since then came on Friday afternoon. 

Though he was removed from the injury report on Thursday, and though he's played in all but two plays over the course of the last two weeks, Gronkowski was asked if he's been as effective as he'd like with all those snaps.

"That's a tough question a little bit," he said. "I feel like obviously I can be more effective, for sure. But what I've been doing is just putting practices together. Working hard. Doing what I've been asked to do for my teammates, coaches. Just gotta keep doing that and keep sticking to that."

Gronkowski has been on and off the injury report with ankle and back issues, but he didn't blame any physical ailments for what happened last weekend. He had three penalties, caught three passes for 26 yards, and was not as impactful as he often is in the run game. 

"I can grow in the passing game definitely," Gronkowski said. "I can grow in the run game even more at times. Just whatever it is, gotta go out there and play my best football."

From Tom Brady's perspective, Gronkowski is still worth of a rare level of trust. 

"Any time that he's out there," Brady said, "I have so much confidence in everything that he does. If they don't cover him, he gets it. If they cover him it gives other people opportunities. That's been our offense. The other night was a lot of different guys getting it. That's a good way to play offense. Run it. Pass it. Inside. Outside. Deep. Short. Middle. Perimeter. That's a good style for us."

When the Patriots head down to Miami, they'll employ whatever style helps them kick their habit of playing poorly when they travel to play the Dolphins. The running game could be the lynchpin of their attack since their opponent is 27th in the league in yards allowed per carry (5.0). 

Whether it's the running game or the passing attack, Gronkowski has been key almost from the day he arrived as a second-round pick in 2010. But even he would admit that lately he hasn't been as effective as he'd like.

'We were flipping people off': Brady recalls famous OT win vs. Dolphins

By Brendan C. Hall December 07, 2018 4:31 PM

Fifteen years later, it remains one of the most pivotal turning points that defined the early years of the Brady-Belichick era in New England, an overtime win in a place that historically to that point the Patriots had some pretty hard luck.

And as New England's struggles in Miami in more recent years come to light this week with the Patriots get ready to take on the Dolphins down in South Florida, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Friday afternoon to reminisce about his first-ever win at Hard Rock Stadium, that legendary 2003 overtime win sealed by an 82-yard touchdown pass to Troy Brown, one that sent coach Bill Belichick into a rare emotional frenzy.

"That was pretty sweet. It was a great game, great win," Brady said. "Troy was not the intended receiver on the play – it was kind of a toss play. I was supposed to throw it to the backside slant, but I remember the coverage kind of rotated that way and Troy was running a slant on the other side and just kept running and I saw him and just chucked it up there, he caught it and we celebrated."

Celebrate how, might you ask? 

"It was just a great celebration," he continued. "I remember the bus ride leaving was pretty cool. We were flipping people off and it was out of control. We hadn’t won there in so long, you thought we won five Super Bowls in a row. It was pretty fun."

That win, the Patriots' third in a row after starting the season 2-2, improved them to 5-2 and galvanized the team on the way to a 15-game win streak and second Super Bowl title in three seasons. 

To this day, it remains among the most emotionally-charged exclamations we've seen out of The Hooded One.

"Yeah, we all were," Brady said, when asked if he'd ever seen Belichick as happy as he was that day. "That was a pretty special day. There was a long history of us playing a lot of bad football games down there and that kind of broke that a little bit, not that it’s been stellar, but at least that one got us out of the basement."

Gilmore added to Patriots injury report; Chung taken off

cp-patriots-stephon-gilmore-091618.jpg
File photo

By NBC Sports Boston Staff December 07, 2018 3:42 PM

The Patriots' final injury report Friday before their game in Miami included a new addition: cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Safety Patrick Chung, who had been on the Thursday report with a shoulder injury, was removed from the report. Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) were removed from the report Thursday after being listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday. 

Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) is also listed as questionable. He and Gilmore are the only Pats players on the Friday report.

Here's the Dolphins injury report:

OUT
C Jake Brendel - Knee (Did not practice)
CB Xavien Howard - Knee (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE
WR Danny Amendola - Knee (limited participation)
C Travis Swanson - Ankle (LP)

