Should Patriots trade for bubble quarterback Tom Savage?

By Phil Perry August 29, 2018 2:29 PM

Bill Belichick wasn't hiding it. The Patriots are examining all 31 opposing rosters in the NFL to try to track who will become available on cutdown day, and who might only be available via trade.

Sometimes the line separating those two categories is blurred. It's a guessing game to try to figure out which players will garner interest on waivers and which won't, which teams will be aggressive enough to make a trade and which won't. 

And while the Patriots are surely on the lookout for help at receiver, that won't be the only place they're looking. What about quarterback? 

NFL Media reported on Wednesday that there could be a handful of signal-callers available, and one of them has some experience in a Patriots-like system. 

Savage, 28, is the name that sticks out. A fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2014 (taken 73 picks after Jimmy Garoppolo), he signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Saints. 

The Patriots have seen their share of Savage, having practiced against him in joint sessions with the Texans last summer. Savage then looked good in their preseason matchup, completing eight of nine passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. 

Coming from the Texans system under former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Savage would have some familiarity with Patriots concepts. Now in New Orleans, he's with an organization that has shown in the past it's willing to deal with the Patriots. 

This preseason, Savage has completed 23 of 31 passes for 222 yards (7.2 yards per attempt), no touchdowns and no picks. Last regular season, in seven games as a starter, Savage completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,412 yards (6.3 yards per attempt), five touchdowns, six picks and 21 sacks. 

For his career in the regular season, Savage has completed 57.5 percent of his throws for exactly 2,000 yards (6.35 yards per attempt), five touchdowns and seven picks. He's started nine games total.

When it comes to any potential interest the Patriots might have in Savage, there are a number of questions that would need answering. 

Is he viewed as a starting-caliber player? Would he be a better option than 32-year-old Brian Hoyer (21-for-32, 268 yards, 8.4 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, one pick this preseason), now or in the near future? Would he be able to function relatively quickly in the Patriots offense? What do the Patriots think of Danny Etling's long-term potential?

While the Patriots don't have a glaring need for another passer, they should have enough information on Savage to have an idea of whether or not he has the ability to start someday. 

And they may very well feel he doesn't. But the Patriots exist in a league where capable quarterbacks rarely become available in free agency, and they deal with a draft that is consistently a crapshoot. 

Maybe Savage, if he can be had for a reasonable price, is worth a look for a team that doesn't yet appear to have its next in line. If he's truly on the bubble, he may be available for a song.

Final week of preseason a 'reality check' for more than just Edelman

By Phil Perry August 29, 2018 2:05 PM

FOXBORO -- Patriots players have said in the past that the final week of preseason is, for many, a week used to prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Get healthy. Get some mistakes cleaned up. Get ready for the first opponent for the regular season.

Julian Edelman told reporters on Tuesday that this week has been a "reality check," perhaps because for the first time in a long time, he's actually preparing to play in preseason game No. 4 instead of dialing in to the first meaningful game on the schedule.

“Real football starts soon,’’ said Edelman. “It’s definitely been a reality check, but I’m not going to sit here and worry about things I can’t control. Ultimately, I put myself in this situation, so it’s more of let’s go and get myself ready for when I can play, taking the extra time to get my knee feeling great, getting my ankles feeling great, this, that, the other thing, because the NFL season is a grind. That’s what I’m looking forward to.’’

With players facing suspensions in prior years, the Patriots have used the preseason finale as a last-ditch effort to get the suspended player some real work. Tom Brady played 39 snaps in the fourth week of the preseason before serving his Deflategate suspension in 2016. In 2014, facing a suspension for a substance-abuse policy violation, Brandon Browner played a whopping 51 snaps.

Edelman explained he's been trying to get extra work in this week knowing it's his last real opportunity at Gillette before Week 5.

“I definitely put a lot more value into these practices and every opportunity I’ve had this week to go out and do extra,’’ he said. “Yeah, I won’t be there for the first four, so I don’t want to go into those weeks saying, ‘I wish I would have done this or I wish I would have done that.’ It’s been a hard week."

Edelman said he's chatted with Brady about how to deal with the looming time off since Edelman will be required to stay away from the team's facility throughout his suspension. He also joked that he'd have retired teammates Rob Ninkovich chase him around with pads on to help keep him ready.

Whatever Edelman is doing, his team will have to learn to function without him. Leading up to this week, he's appeared to be included as though he were a staple in the offense. The Patriots have obviously known that they'll be without Brady's top receiver for four weeks, and offensive plans surely have been made anticipating Edelman's absence. But on the field, he's been active.

Edelman has oftentimes been first up in drills. He's seen plenty of 11-on-11 and one-on-one work through camp. He's started all three preseason games to this point, and he's played a total of 70 snaps. Against the Panthers, he played with Brady and the other offensive regulars, and he was key to their third-down plan; three of his five total targets came on third down.

Why turn to Edelman in those spots? Especially when Brady and Edelman have an established level of chemistry that others on the roster don't? Brady's trained to do just that when he sees No. 11. And keeping the chains moving, thereby getting other players more snaps, was likely viewed as critical.

Plus, the importance of getting Edelman work that will a) shake off the rust from a missed 2017 and b) prep him for when he's back in Week 5 can't be overlooked.

"Jules isn't going to be gone forever," Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. "Our responsibility in training camp is to get everybody ready to go so that they have a good strong foundation that lasts them the whole season. We want to continue to work on that throughout the year, but this is a great time to build that.

"Chemistry is something that we need from everybody. We need our second and third string guys to work with our third string because at some point that's going to happen. In Julian's case, you know he's going to miss a few games, but he's going to come back."

For now, Brady will have his smaller security blanket taken from him. (The big one, Rob Gronkowski, is still available.) That means he'll have to lean on others in crucial situations. Maybe it'll be Chris Hogan. It could be James White. But what if it's Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson or Rex Burkhead -- players Brady hasn't spent as much time with? 

McDaniels was asked on Tuesday if Brady's different approach this offseason might have stunted others' development.

"We don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that," he said. "All we have is the number of days we have, and the opportunities we’re presented and we try to make the most out of each one of them."

For receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who's always worked with players at other positions on receiver-specific responsibilities, the team should be able to compensate for what they're lacking at receiver thanks to a deep group of skill position players. 

“Julian’s been a really productive player for us here with the Patriots,” O’Shea said. “We have a group of skill players who certainly bring a lot of strengths that allow us to be in position to be successful. It’s a positive on this football team that we have as many skill players that have done well for us and will continue to do well based on their skill-sets.”

This week, as the Patriots edge closer to games that matter, they may have a better idea of just how much they'll rely on those other positions with Edelman out. 

Who lines up in the slot? Who gets looks on third down? Who does Brady trust? Which personnel packages will be most successful? 

This week has been a reality check for Edelman, knowing he won't be a part of those conversations for the first month of the regular season. But it's a reality check for the group he'll leave behind as well. 

While Edelman will likely see plenty of action on Thursday, the Patriots must be, in some ways, preparing for the Texans in Week 1. That means that, in some ways, they must be preparing for life without him.

Which teams would be better off with Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Tom E. Curran August 29, 2018 12:48 PM

We got into a mini-debate Tuesday on one of our office e-mail threads.

Over the past six months, we’ve all heard the smooth-brained sentiment that, “The Patriots should have just kept Jimmy…”

So I said that, if the Patriots had kept Jimmy Garoppolo and jettisoned Tom Brady, they’d be up crap creek with a turd for a paddle in 2018.

Wide receiver is a big question mark, the running back group is already dealing with injuries, there’s a new left tackle blah, blah, blah, we all know the landscape by now. In the end, though, Brady will bail the Patriots out.

Just like 2013. Remember that? The season started with Kenbrell Thompkins, Aaron Dobson and a not-yet-ascended Julian Edelman at wideout, Stevan Ridley at running back and Rob Gronkowski on a very slow mend from his arm injury/back surgery. And that team still went 12-4 (coulda been 14-2 were in not for controversial calls against the Jets and Panthers).

Brady’s proven he can put a flawed offense on his back and take further than he has any business taking it. Has Garoppolo? No. The Patriots might not get to .500 if you swapped Garoppolo in for Brady this year.

Reasonable minds differed. Strongly.

The 2017 49ers were 1-10 when Garoppolo became the starter. They finished 6-10. And their personnel around Garoppolo was nothing like what the Patriots have in 2018 even with Edelman suspended for the first four games. So stop being so stupid, stupid.

FAIR ENOUGH!!

Everybody eventually agreed that the Patriots are better positioned for this season with Brady in charge, I tap-danced away from “wouldn’t get to .500” argument and we moved on.

To this: Which teams would be better off with Garopollo as their 2018 starter rather than the guy in place?

Forget, “It’s August and he doesn’t know the offense, doesn’t have an apartment and how will he affect our locker room…?” Just ask yourself, if you were the GM/head coach/football poobah, would you rather have Jimmy Garoppolo than (fill in the blank) for this season if you had to choose?

HELL NO!

The league MVP threw for 505 in the Super Bowl. He was a coaching decision away from winning his third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Packers

Last year, I approached Jimmy for some idle small talk. Approachable guy. He told me he just finished watching film. “Of what?” I asked. “Aaron Rodgers.” Garoppolo may one day be able to approximate that style and if he’s 80 percent of the quarterback Rodgers has been, Jimmy will go to a lot of Pro Bowls. But the original is preferable.

Seahawks

Garoppolo will eventually be more accurate than Russell Wilson and he’d probably take fewer sacks but Wilson is insanely durable, ridiculously productive and criminally underrated.

PROBABLY NOT

Texans

In his first seven games, Deshaun Watson threw 19 touchdowns and eight picks and ran for 269 yards (7.5 YPC). In three of his four losses, the Texans put up over 33 points. Better than Jimmy.

Eagles

Will Carson Wentz be ready for the opener? Dunno yet. But when he is ready, I’d ride with him over Jimmy.

Cowboys

Hasn’t missed a game in two seasons? A 67.8 completion percentage and just four picks his rookie year. Gimme Dak.

Raiders

As time goes by, we may see there are a lot of similarities between these two, but Carr (drafted in the same round as Jimmy in 2014) is well ahead of Garoppolo based on experience and has already gone through growing pains Garoppolo is going to experience.

Lions

I’m unapologetically in the bag for Matt Stafford. Tough sumbitch. Hasn’t missed a game since 2010.

Saints

He’s 39 … but he also led the league last year in completion percentage and YPA. It’ll be a while before Jimmy is at a level that Drew Brees is at, even at Brees advanced age.

Rams                                                      

After watching this flagpole with arms against the Patriots as a rookie, I thought he’d be years from being capable. He was actually one year from being capable. Still don’t love him but he threw seven picks in 15 games and Jim threw five in five games. Durability and decision-making are what Garoppolo’s got to prove he has in spades.

Falcons

This is where it starts to get close. Matt Ryan is one of the best passers in the league but too often the engine seizes at critical times (which is ironic for a player dubbed “Matty Ice.”) He turns it over too much. Plain and simple. If Garoppolo proves to be as cautious with the ball as the great ones, he’ll be preferable to Ryan. Don’t know yet.

ACTUALLY, I THINK SO

Panthers

Cam Newton also turns it over too much, gets blasé, blasé when things don’t go his way and his persecution complex is tiresome. Gimme Jimmy.

Steelers

What I said about Newton goes for Big Ben too. Except the turnovers. Ben doesn’t turn it over as much. He just takes too many sacks. I’d be interested to see how good the Steelers receivers would be if the ball came out on time consistently with Garoppolo. Maybe they’d be better. Maybe they’d be worse because Roethlisberger’s penchant for restarting plays lets guys uncover. But I think the Steelers would get a bump from excising Ben’s overdramatic, put-upon act.

Vikings

I’m not a big Kirk Cousins guy.

Giants

If the season started with the Super Bowl, I’d stick with Eli. But over 16 games, nahhh. Sand is running out of the hourglass on Elisha.

Redskins

Alex Smith is good enough to get you where your team should go. He’s not good enough to get you past that. He’s a Honda Civic.

Colts

They practically closed down the Circle Center Mall (big Indianapolis landmark) when Andrew Luck threw a JV-sized football in the offseason. I’m not betting his wing makes it through the year. He takes too many hits. In a close one, I bet on Jimmy staying intact longer.

Chargers

This team hasn’t had double-digit wins since 2009?! I didn’t realize that. I just know that they are annually poised to be better than OK and they never are so, Phil, love ya, but I’ll go with Jimmy.

Broncos

Kindly GTFOOH with Case Keenum. Strapped to that defense in Minnesota last year, of course he had a nice season. It was a mirage.

Titans

I want to believe in Marcus Mariota. I do. Then he takes eight sacks in a playoff game against the Patriots proving he’s not the same level dual-threat player that guys like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton are or can be and he’s not as accurate as Garoppolo promises to be either.

YES PLEASE

Bears

I don’t think Mitch Trubisky is now or ever will be better than Garoppolo.

Chiefs

Same goes for Patrick Mahomes (with a little less certainty).  

Bills

I think A.J. McCarron is going to be an upgrade over Tyrod Taylor. But I think Jimmy would be an upgrade over A.J. McCarron.

Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill is average personified. I’d shake that up right quick if I were in Miami.

Jets

Not yet on Sam Darnold. (And if Teddy Bridgewater’s leg was not demolished in 2016, he’d be in my “HELL NO” category).

Ravens

Joe? Washed.

Bengals

I’ll take Jim’s upside over mildly capable but generally uninspiring Andy Dalton.

Browns

Saw too much Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo to buy into the Hard Knocks hype. Baker Mayfield will throw more picks than touchdowns in his first year at the controls. Write it down.

Jaguars

Imagine marrying yourself to Blake Bortles for three more seasons because he didn’t poop himself in the postseason? That’s what the Jags did. Yay, continence!

Bucs

Jameis is basically Bortles with a greater penchant for stupidity.

Cardinals

The luckiest birthdate in the NFL belongs to Sam Bradford. He came into the NFL as the first pick in 2010 before the new CBA slotted rookie contracts. He’s made $134 million so far. And I can’t even write, “That’s $XX million for every postseason start,” because he’s never played in the postseason. I’ll take Jim. 

