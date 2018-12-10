Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history, but don't tell that to Skip Bayless.
Bayless was highly critical of the New England Patriots head coach after a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, even calling the seven-time Super Bowl champion "overrated" during Monday's episode of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports 1.
Check out his full comments in the video below.
"Bill Belichick is overrated, and once again Tom Brady had overcome a defense that would you believe this? Every time the Dolphins snapped the ball yesterday, they got 9.2 yards." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/uT8v3DZ979— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 10, 2018
Belichick certainly deserves some blame for his team's crushing Week 14 loss.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski, not safety Devin McCourty, surprisingly was on the field for the final play, where the Dolphins scored an improbable 69-yard game-winning touchdown. The Dolphins weren't going to throw a 70-yard Hail Mary pass, so it didn't make much sense to have Gronk on the field in that scenario.
Calling Belichick overrated after one loss is just silly, though. The Patriots don't have much of a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs after Sunday, but they very much have a shot at holding on to the No. 2 seed and still earning a first-round bye.
