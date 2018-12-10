Patriots

Skip Bayless blasts "overrated" Bill Belichick after Patriots' loss to Dolphins

usatsi_11777883_133468180_lowres.jpg
USA TODAY Sports Images

Skip Bayless blasts "overrated" Bill Belichick after Patriots' loss to Dolphins

By Nick Goss December 10, 2018 2:25 PM

Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history, but don't tell that to Skip Bayless.

Bayless was highly critical of the New England Patriots head coach after a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, even calling the seven-time Super Bowl champion "overrated" during Monday's episode of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports 1.

Check out his full comments in the video below.

Belichick certainly deserves some blame for his team's crushing Week 14 loss. 

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, not safety Devin McCourty, surprisingly was on the field for the final play, where the Dolphins scored an improbable 69-yard game-winning touchdown. The Dolphins weren't going to throw a 70-yard Hail Mary pass, so it didn't make much sense to have Gronk on the field in that scenario. 

Calling Belichick overrated after one loss is just silly, though. The Patriots don't have much of a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs after Sunday, but they very much have a shot at holding on to the No. 2 seed and still earning a first-round bye. 

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

How are the Patriots going to move on from their defeat in Miami?

ex-pats-2018.png
NBC Sports Boston photo

How are the Patriots going to move on from their defeat in Miami?

By NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network December 10, 2018 7:50 PM

In this episode of the Ex-Pats Podcast with Phil Perry and Troy Brown:

04:18- Why was Devin McCourty missing from the field on the final play of the game?

12:30- Patriots defense: Running defense's big plays and ability to handle an unpredictable offense

20:50- James White and Gordon are doing better than expected

26:06- Brady's knee brace: was it an injury or just uncomfortable?

33:40- Troy Brown gives out his "Vich" of the week

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Bill Belichick offers up few answers when pressed about personnel decisions in Miami

Bill Belichick offers up few answers when pressed about personnel decisions in Miami

By Tom E. Curran December 10, 2018 3:50 PM

Bill Belichick wasn’t giving out black box recordings to explain the final play of Sunday’s loss to Miami.

On a Monday afternoon conference call, Belichick gave nothing specific to explain why the Patriots coaching staff put the personnel on the field it did. And Belichick didn’t get into the execution breakdowns that followed.

Instead, he accepted blanket blame saying, “I gotta do a better job with it” when speaking about situational football.  

“There were a lot of things that coulda been better on that play,” he added.

Rob Gronkowski, who was the last line of defense before Miami’s Kenyan Drake scored on a play that featured two laterals, was on the field because of his ability to knock down a deep pass. That much, Belichick acknowledged.

But Belichick dug in when pressed about a game-winning Hail Mary being out of the question.

MORE PATRIOTS

“I think it was a little too far to get to the end zone but certainly a deep pass in that situation is a possibility,” said Belichick. “I wouldn’t rule that out.”

A deep pass on its own that was caught short of the end zone would have done the Dolphins no good. There would have been no time on the clock after the reception and – even if there was a second left – Miami had no timeouts to stop the clock.

So the logic is the Patriots were guarding against a long pass and a deflection that a pile-lurking Dolphin could potentially snag turn into a touchdown.

But that scenario also would have made Gronk’s presence a bad choice instead of a quick defensive back with pursuit and tackling skills.

Belichick would not go that far, though.

“I think there’s a lot of things that could have been better on that play and I think there’s a lot of things that could have been better in the entire game as well,” Belichick replied when asked about the absence of Devin McCourty on the play. “There was a lot more than that play but certainly that play wasn’t a good one for us.”

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Load more