A tale of two teams: How the Patriots' vibe is totally different this offseason

ap_190367013198591.jpg
AP Images

By NBC Sports Boston Staff March 05, 2019 10:45 AM

At this point last offseason, after being all offense and no defense in their Super Bowl LII loss, the mood around the New England Patriots was grim.

The Patriots were dealing with the fallout that ensued after trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the NFL trade deadline. Garoppolo was believed by many to be the team's future at the position after the Pats did not deal him the prior offseason, when his value would have been higher.

It was later reported that the triumvirate of Brady, Belichick, and Kraft, were at odds over the team's future, with Brady allegedly wanting more job security, Belichick feeling like it was time to make changes, and Kraft being caught in the middle.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was noncommittal about returning to the team, angering many by clowning around ("vroom vroom") at a Gillette Stadium monster truck event before announcing his return before the draft. Prior to Gronk's announcement, it was rumored that the team was thinking about moving on from him.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola joined a host of departing free agents, with the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver airing out his grievances in an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss at the time. Amendola openly discussed the Patriots' frugal ways and Belichick's rough coaching style.

Gronkowski and Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady gave Amendola the thumbs up on Instagram regarding his departure—in essence signing off on his position.

The drama didn't end there. After the Eagles lit up the Patriots' defense in Super Bowl LII, many pointed the finger at the unexplained benching of former Patriots star cornerback Malcolm Butler, who, after saving Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, mysteriously didn't see a defensive snap against the Eagles.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick never fully explained the puzzling decision -- at least to the satisfaction of most fans -- casting a shadow over much of that offseason.

Fast forward to a year later, and everything is completely different.

After winning the team's sixth Super Bowl title against the high flying Rams by virtue of a historic defensive showing, things are looking different, and up in Foxboro.

The vibe around Gillette Stadium is remarkable brighter. Suspended Pats wide receiver Josh Gordon has been flashing his offseason workouts and continued commitment to the team on social media, and Gronkowski, who while he is yet to announce his intentions for this season, has been a regular at Gillette for offseason treatment.

The McCourty twins (who are now both members of the Patriots secondary) announced their intent to return.

Quarterback Tom Brady, after making a point out of staying away from the Patriots' offseason activities for the first time in memory last season, did not mince words when announcing his commitment to return to the Patriots.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has assumed the role of anti-Patriot-hater-in-chief, and the buzz around the players is upbeat and positive going into this season (even as their owner deals with a sordid legal situation).

With the 2019 NFL Draft approaching, and the Patriots looking to assemble their roster for this season, it appears that a solid foundation is in place for the team to contend for another championship in 2019 and beyond.

Here's how adding a 'Sky' judge would affect NFL games

usatsi_11751799.jpg
USA TODAY Sports photo

By Justin Leger March 05, 2019 7:58 PM

It may be too little too late for Saints fans, but the NFL is considering making some changes to avoid future officiating disasters.

The NFL’s Competition Committee is looking into adding a "Sky" judge, whose main responsibility would be to prevent egregious calls and non-calls such as the infamous one from the Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game.

On the latest Next Pats Podcast, Battista explained what a Sky official's role would be to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

"They came out of this meeting with an idea of a "Sky" judge, which sounds a little like Star Wars to me," said Battista. "So he would sit somewhere in the press box -- not the replay official, not the same person -- this would be another member of the officiating crew, and his job would be very narrowly defined. He would only be looking for certain types of fouls or non-calls. Pass interference, personal fouls, roughing the passer, hits on defenseless receivers, that kind of thing."

"He would basically be the guy who would try to prevent disasters like the NFC Championship Game non-call."

The usefulness of the Sky judge was put on display Sunday in the Alliance of American Football, when officials didn’t throw a flag on a dirty hit, but the Sky Judge intervened by ordering a penalty for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Hear everything Battista had to say in the podcast below:

Next Pats Podcast: Josh Rosen rumors, plus Judy Battista on NFL adding a "Sky" official; NFL's take on The AAF

next_pats.jpeg
File Photo

By NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network March 05, 2019 7:49 PM

Phil Perry returns from the NFL Draft Combine with some takeaways on who performed well and who didn't, looking at his latest pick for the Patriots in Mock Draft 2.0. But first, there's been rumors that the Arizona Cardinals will select Kyler Murray 1st overall, which could lead them to trade last year's 1st Round pick, QB Josh Rosen. Could the Patriots be a reasonable trade partner? Phil doesn't believe there's interest on New England's side.

NFL.com's Judy Battista sat down with Phil at the combine to discuss the potential of the league adding an official "in the sky" to avoid egregious blown calls like in the NFC Championship game. Also, how the NFL views The AAF, and the hole it might fill for the league, the salary cap going up and what it says about labor relations with the end of the CBA approaching.

