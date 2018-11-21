FOXBORO -- Happy Thanksgiving, Patriots fans. Tom Brady popped up on the Patriots injury report with a knee issue Wednesday.

Not what you're looking for, as Bill Belichick might say.

Brady was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the team. It's the first time Brady has appeared on the injury report this season. He ceded real snaps to Brian Hoyer for the first time this season in Tennessee, getting the backup eight non-kneeldown touches two weekends ago.

Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran confirmed that the injury occurred on Brady's late-game reception against the Titans, but it will not keep him off the field for Sunday's game with the Jets. NFL Media's Mike Giardi was the first to report when Brady's injury occurred and its severity.

Brady took a handful of shots in New England's Week 10 loss to the Titans, including one with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter when Wesley Woodyard got a hit on Brady's left knee as Brady threw incomplete. Brady also took a shot at the end of his reception in the fourth quarter after trying to stumble forward for a first down.

Rob Gronkowski remains on the Patriots injury report, as he was limited Wednesday with ankle and back issues. Shaq Mason was limited with the calf injury that has forced him to miss two games.

Julian Edelman popped up on the injury report as well with a foot issue. He left the Week 10 loss with what was announced as an ankle injury, and he said he'd know more about his ankle the following day.

Dwayne Allen did not participate due to a knee injury he suffered in Nashville.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman (foot)

NEW YORK JETS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Robby Anderson (ankle)

G James Carpenter (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (elbow)

QB Sam Darnold (foot)

S Marcus Maye (thumb/shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Kelvin Beachum (knee)

S Terrence Brooks (thumb)

CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder)

RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle)

C Spencer Long (knee/finger)

LB Frankie Luvu (neck)

RB Elijah McGuire (foot)

DT Steve McLendon (ankle)

S Rontez Miles (knee/hip)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot)

