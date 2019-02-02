Tom E. Curran's Super Bowl 53 Preview

By Tom E. Curran
/

Nobody should be more thankful that the Rams got gifted the NFC Championship Game than the Patriots. Think about it. Who would the Patriots rather deal with in Super Bowl 53: a second-year coach and a third-year quarterback helming a team that brings almost zero experience (and no fans) into Sunday’s game? Or a veteran coach and Hall of Fame quarterback with a rabid fanbase that would have overrun Atlanta. They would prefer to deal with Sean McVay and Jared Goff, without question. Now, last season's Patriots also figured to have an on-paper experience advantage going into the game as well. But that Patriots team -- which barely got past the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game -- was shaky as hell defensively, distracted during the game and had far more health issues (Donta Hightower and Julian Edelman on injured reserve being prime examples). This Patriots defense has been daunting since the Pittsburgh game, is engaged and playing with purpose and healthy as hell. Don’t expect an upset this time.

Read More
WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

Can the Patriots rise-and-grind against yet another playoff opponent? In their first two postseason games against the Chargers and Chiefs, the Patriots blew the opposing defense off the ball on the ground, put together sustained drives and dictated how the game would be played. The Rams -- even with the presence of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on their defensive line -- actually shape up as a team New England could do it to again. Suh is huge, but Donald is 280 while the rest of the front seven is populated by guys like Dante Fowler (255), Samson Ekuban (245), Mark Barron (230) and Cory Littleton (228). Against 21 personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end), the Rams are permissive on the ground. Their tendency under Wade Phillips is to rip and get upfield to create havoc. Look for the Patriots to create creases for Sony Michel, and for Michel to have a big day.

ADVANTAGE: Patriots

Read More
WHEN THE RAMS RUN

WHEN THE RAMS RUN

This is the game right here. If the Patriots can bottle up C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley, and put the Rams in a situation where they are reliant on Goff to make play-after-play with his arm, you have to like their odds. The Patriots were outstanding in the first two postseason games bottling up the Chiefs and Chargers. Gurley is the best back they’ll deal with, and the potency of the Rams running game was on full display in the Divisional Round against the Cowboys, when Anderson and Gurley combined for 238 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Rams' offensive line is a strong point. The Patriots' run defense -- horrible most of the year -- did a turnabout in the past four games. New England needs everyone on defense involved in the run game -- cornerbacks and safeties as well. What really broke the Patriots in last year’s Super Bowl were gash runs by the Eagles. Can’t have that this time.

ADVANTAGE: Rams

Read More
WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

If this is it for Rob Gronkowski, he’s going to go out with a bang. This season, Rams tight ends allowed 80 receptions for 1,075 yards. George Kittle and Travis Kelce both feasted against the Rams defense this season. On the outside, the Rams play “sides” with Aqib Talib usually on the left and Marcus Peters on the right. The slot corner is Nickell Robey-Coleman, who’s small and probably is a nice switch for Julian Edelman to deal with rather than big corners who want to lock him up. The aggressiveness of the Rams defense is something opponents have used against them all year. They are very susceptible to play-action. Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks is a problem up the middle and the Patriots will have to be careful of him and Dante Fowler coming off the edge. The Rams were the best in the league at bringing pressure without blitzing, and that’s always been a thorn in Tom Brady’s side, since he feasts on blitz packages when he’s got a full complement of options in his offense.
 
ADVANTAGE: Patriots
Read More
WHEN THE RAMS PASS

WHEN THE RAMS PASS

Jared Goff is a very good young player, but he’s not as good as Patrick Mahomes or Philip Rivers, and the Rams receivers aren’t as good as the Chiefs and Chargers wideouts. The Patriots brought heavy pressure on both Rivers and Mahomes. Expect them to do the same with Goff, who had a 59.8 rating this season when pressured and completed less than 45 percent of his passes. Interior pressure, as laid out by Phil Perry in this matchup breakdown earlier in the week, seems like a good spot to start since the Rams were porous at times up the middle. But there’s a reason the Rams are here and there’s a reason he’s in the Super Bowl at the age of 33. He’s a really gifted offensive mind. Brandin Cooks is a very good outside receiver with blazing speed. Look for the Patriots to treat him the way they dealt with Tyreek Hill, devoting a quick corner and a safety over the top at all times. That leaves Stephon Gilmore to cover Robert Woods, a consistent and smart receiver who’s not overly explosive. The Patriots like to play man; the Rams make it hard to play man with consistent bunch formations and tight splits. Goff is very good against man, not as good against zone. The Patriots figure to throw everything at him.

ADVANTAGE: Patriots

Read More
SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rams have the best punter in the game, Johnny Hekker. Half his punts this season were downed inside the opponents 20 and he’s got a barrel-full of punting styles he employs. Greg Zuerlein missed four field goals outside 40 yards this year and one PAT. Stephen Gostkowski missed five field goals outside 40 yards this year and one PAT. Ryan Allen usually punts well in big games. The Patriots led the league in blocked kicks. The Rams kick coverage teams have been good all season. The Patriots, after an inconsistent start to the year on special teams, picked it up.

ADVANTAGE: Rams

Read More
INJURIES

INJURIES

PATRIOTS
None

RAMS
None

Read More
OFFICIALS

OFFICIALS

John Parry is the referee. He keeps good command of the game. The Patriots are 9-5 in games he officiates. The Rams are 7-0 in Parry-officiated games. The league needs this game to be as tidy as possible so it will be interesting to see how the “all-star crew” goes about making that happen, flag-happy or let ‘em play.

Read More
THE LINE

THE LINE

The Patriots are favored by 2.5 and the total is 56, down from an opening of 58.

Read More
PREDICTION

PREDICTION

Patriots 31, Rams 23

Read More

More Slideshows

sample Which of Patriots' nine recent roads to Super Bowl was most impressive?
sample Most important player besides Tom Brady from Patriots Super Bowls
sample Here's how close the Patriots are to 10 Super Bowl wins by now
sample Phil Perry's Patriots AFC Championship Game Report Card
sample Tom E. Curran's Hard Truths review: Patriots vs. Chiefs
sample Best and Worst: Patriots vs. Chiefs
sample Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Preview
sample Phil Perry's Patriots-Chargers report card: Quite the takedown
sample Tale of the Tape: Kansas City vs. New England
sample Tom E. Curran's review of Patriots-vs.-Chargers playoff game