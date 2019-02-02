Tom E. Curran's Super Bowl 53 Preview

If this is it for Rob Gronkowski, he’s going to go out with a bang. This season, Rams tight ends allowed 80 receptions for 1,075 yards. George Kittle and Travis Kelce both feasted against the Rams defense this season. On the outside, the Rams play “sides” with Aqib Talib usually on the left and Marcus Peters on the right. The slot corner is Nickell Robey-Coleman, who’s small and probably is a nice switch for Julian Edelman to deal with rather than big corners who want to lock him up. The aggressiveness of the Rams defense is something opponents have used against them all year. They are very susceptible to play-action. Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks is a problem up the middle and the Patriots will have to be careful of him and Dante Fowler coming off the edge. The Rams were the best in the league at bringing pressure without blitzing, and that’s always been a thorn in Tom Brady’s side, since he feasts on blitz packages when he’s got a full complement of options in his offense.

ADVANTAGE: Patriots