Will Tom Brady lose his mind if the Patriots pay Deshaun Watson?

By DJ Bean March 23, 2020 9:00 PM

Tom Brady is gone, off to the Bucs after they were one of two (2) teams to try to sign him in free agency.

It's probably not a leap to think that between the lack of negotiations and the general wear and tear on a relationship that 20 years takes, Brady and the Pats aren't feeling super lovey-dovey about each other right now. The wound is still fresh, but it will undoubtedly heal down the road.

Know what probably wouldn't help, though? The Patriots getting Deshaun Watson.

If you didn't see over the weekend, Watson was listed as the betting favorite to be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots in the 2021 season. Watson, one of the best QBs in the league, realistically has two years left on his deal, considering his contract holds a fifth-year team option.

The Texans, however, are idiots. After they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for a song, it's not far-fetched to imagine Watson will either want out or the team will be too stupid to do everything to keep him.

Here's what's particularly interesting, though. If Watson finds his way to New England, it would likely mean the Patriots did something with him they wouldn't with Brady for so many years: Pay through the nose for him. Imagine being Brady, experiencing years and years of taking less, then seeing Kraft and Belichick race to pay another guy top QB money?

Ooh, he'd lose it.

The Patriots should do it if they can, of course. Watson is 24 and is already one of the best players in the league. It might be tough for Brady to hear, but it's far more logical to throw money at a less accomplished quarterback in his mid-20s than it is to pay the most decorated quarterback at the end of his career.

When Watson and Patrick Mahomes sign new contracts (they are both entering the fourth year of their likely five-year contracts), they will be the two highest-paid players in the league. And if the Patriots are lucky enough to be the team paying Watson top-two money, they should jump at it.

That's about as big an "if" as it gets, though, as it's accompanied by a "how." How could the Patriots get Watson? After all, the Texans traded an extra first-round pick to move up to take Watson in 2017. They then traded two first-round picks, a second and more to get him a left tackle in Laremy Tunsil. So would they really pull the plug with so much invested in Watson?

Well, look at it this way: Maybe if and when the Texans ever get a proper GM, he'll want draft picks, which the Texans don't currently have. The Patriots could throw picks in the early rounds at Houston (and there'd need to be a lot of them) to get Watson out of there, then extend him for a ton of money.

This would be a far cry from how they got their last great quarterback, but then again, drafting the best quarterback of all time in the sixth round and get him to play at a discount for most of his career is kind of a pipe dream. Life without prime Brady is a "welcome to being the rest of the league" experience. And the rest of the league generally gets their star quarterbacks at the top of the draft or by paying dearly for them.

So play it out this season with Jarrett Stidham. See what you've got with him and whoever you have on offense (hopefully a good, young receiver is added in the draft; perhaps Brady being gone will help receivers adjust in New England). If Stidham doesn't look promising, call the Texans. Swing for the fences, back up the Brinks truck. Do what you can to get him, even if it's the exact opposite of what you've had to do the last 20 years.

Tom Brady's thoughtful tribute to Stephen Gostkowski after Patriots release

By Jacob Camenker March 23, 2020 10:00 PM

The New England Patriots lost their longest-tenured player last week when Tom Brady announced that he'd be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reign of the next longest-tenured Patriot lasted less than a week.

On Monday, the Patriots elected to part ways with veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots released the three-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time first-team All-Pro member after 14 years with the club. The former fourth-round pick out of Memphis replaced the legendary Adam Vinatieri and will leave the Patriots as their highest scorer of all time.

After Gostkowski's release, his long-time teammate, Brady, honored him on social media. He posted a picture of the two of them together on his Instagram story and called Gostkowski "An amazing friend and player." You can click here to check it out.

That's a touching tribute to honor one of the only men who was there for the many highs and occasional lows of the Brady/Patriots era.

For those wondering if Gostkowski could land in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, it seems unlikely. The Bucs drafted Matt Gay in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he had a solid year. He made just 77 percent of his kicks but went 5-of-8 from 50+ including a 58-yard field goal.

Gostkowski missed all but four games last season with a hip injury. It will be interesting to see where the 36-year-old ends up next.

NFL Rumors: After Tom Brady left, teams 'pushed' quarterbacks on Patriots

By Jacob Camenker March 23, 2020 8:14 PM

The New England Patriots have unanswered questions at the starting quarterback position for the first time in two decades. But that doesn't mean that they're willing to take on any quarterback as a potential replacement for the departed Tom Brady.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a number of teams contacted the Patriots after Brady's departure and tried to sell them on trading for a quarterback. And that included the Indianapolis Colts, as they dangled Brian Hoyer as trade bait.

A lot of other teams have contacted the Patriots, according to sources, trying to push guys on the Patriots. Seeing if they can get a pick back in return for one of their quarterbacks. In fact, it sounds like the Colts with Hoyer were one of those teams and the Patriots said might as well wait until he comes free which wound up being the case.

So the Patriots [are] taking their time, [they're] not in a rush to go trade for somebody else. [They're] going to stick with what they have and then see what happens in the draft come April.

It makes sense that the Patriots would take things step by step and not rush to try to fill the vacancy. It will be very hard for any quarterback to replace Brady outright, but they have a young quarterback they like in Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer is a solid veteran who is familiar with their system.

That said, it's good that the Patriots didn't panic and try to trade for Hoyer. Given that the Colts already had a lot of money tied up in Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the Pats had no reason to trade for Hoyer since his release was always likely. And given his previous ties to the Patriots, it always seemed possible -- if not, probable -- that he would return to New England as veteran depth.

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio will continue to evaluate the quarterback position and it's possible that they could target a quarterback in April's draft, as Garafolo noted. But for the time being, it doesn't seem like they have any moves planned at the position.

