Bears

For Bears, 9-3 a magic 'number' for postseason but little after that

mattnagy.png
USA TODAY

For Bears, 9-3 a magic 'number' for postseason but little after that

By John Mullin November 28, 2018 4:29 PM

The third quarter of the 2018 season winds up with the Bears visiting the New York Giants next Sunday and with the Bears in position for a sweep of the four games in this season’s quadrant, the first time the Bears have swept a “quarter” since the second quarter of the 2012 season. A win in New York would move them to 9-3, a record they last reached in 2010 and which has assured the Bears a playoff berth every time the Bears have reached that mark since 1950.

That 2010 season, which ended a touchdown short of a trip to the Super Bowl, was also the last time the Bears had a winning record for a December, a month that traditionally has been a schedule black hole of sorts for the Bears since the high-water days 30 years ago.

But to reach that 9-3 win-loss standard the Bears need to overcome more than some nebulous December “jinx.” It means, coming off a mini-off-week following Thanksgiving, overcoming the kind of letdown the Bears allowed after their full off week this season. That break was followed by the consecutive losses to Miami and New England, the former representing the 2018 defeat that still rankles a team that has won five straight since that two-game stumble.

Coach Matt Nagy gave the players four full days off, plus a no-practice Tuesday, after the win at Detroit. All of this follows a couple days of just walk-through’s after the defeat of Minnesota – meaning that with the exception of the Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 game days, the Bears have been spared in-week contact work, which is generally a good thing, except for a team that fared badly the last time it came back from fall break.

Not likely this time, in Nagy’s mind.

“I feel like if there was going to be an exhale,” Nagy said on Wednesday, “They had every reason in the book to have an exhale after a big Sunday night win against the Vikings and exhale and have every reason in the book to come out flat against Detroit and they didn’t.

“That teaches me who they are and they’re grown men that understand where we’re at now and they take this game very seriously. They understand that they need to be professionals and right now we have put ourselves in this spot. It’s my job to make sure that we stay in it.”

And if the Bears do stay in it, the expectation is that they will leave the Meadowlands a 9-3 team, although two (Green Bay, Miami) of the Bears’ three losses have been to teams currently with losing records, and the 3-8 Giants have finished seasons with three wins just twice in the 40 years since the advent of the 16-game schedule.

If 9-3, then what?

But the Bears have been this 9-3 good or better many times, 15 times in fact, over the past 70 years and only four times finished those seasons with some form of championship – the NFL championships in ’63 and ’85, the NFC title in 2006, the NFL West title in ’56.

Year: 12-game W/L     (Season outcome)

2010: 9-3     (Lost NFC championship

2006: 10-2     (Lost Super Bowl)

2005: 9-3 (Lost divisional round)

2001: 9-3     (Lost divisional round)

1991: 9-3     (Lost wild-card round)

1990: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1988: 10-2     (Lost NFC Championship)

1987: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1986: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1985: 12-0     (Won Super Bowl)

1963: 9-1-2     (Won NFL championship)

1956: 9-2-1     (Lost NFL championship)

1950: 9-3     (Lost divisional playoff)

1949: 9-3     (2nd in NFL West)

1948: 10-2     (2nd in NFL West)

Those seasons are in the past, however, longer ago than most of the Bears have been alive. So are the three wins in the span of 12 days and the five consecutive wins total.

“The message to the guys is they accomplished the goal of having those three games and doing well in them and winning them, which we did and now that’s in the past,” Nagy said. “So now we’re on to a new challenge and for us to focus one game at a time against the Giants this week, so it’ll be important to get a great week of practice as it is every week.

“I think our guys are… . You can see they’re, they needed a little time. They’re back at it now and you can kind of feel the energy in the building.”

Under Center Podcast: Can the Bears win again with Chase Daniel?

nagyondaniel112218_1920x1080.jpg
USA TODAY

Under Center Podcast: Can the Bears win again with Chase Daniel?

By NBC Sports Chicago November 28, 2018 4:54 PM

JJ Stankevitz, John “Moon” Mullin and Cam Ellis wonder if the Bears can beat the Giants without Mitchell Trubisky, and look at some encouraging trends that should help this team finish the 2018 regular season strong in the final five games.

0:30: Takeaways from Matt Nagy’s comments on Mitchell Trubisky on Wednesday

1:30: Does it matter that the Bears play the Giants and then the Rams for Trubisky’s outlook?

4:00: Is this a trap game?

7:20: A run of big tests looms for the run defense

11:00: What did the Lions game prove about what the Bears’ defense can do the rest of the season?

12:40: Why Moon doesn’t think this Bears defense is on par with 1985 and 2005-2006

16:15: Matt Nagy has a winning scheme

22:30: A quick aside about how JJ got pranked into thinking a former Bears backup QB became a gym teacher at Lyons Township High School

23:40: Back to business: Matt Nagy’s outstanding coaching is one more positive trend

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Fantasy Football: 6 formerly unknown players who can make a major impact down the stretch

gus_edwards_fantasy_article_slide.jpg
USA TODAY

Fantasy Football: 6 formerly unknown players who can make a major impact down the stretch

By Glynn Morgan November 28, 2018 1:10 PM

Ever have that awkward feeling at a party or gathering of some kind where you should remember certain people, but just can’t quite recall their names? Yeah, me too and apparently so do a lot of fantasy football owners.

Recently, there have been several players from rookies to second-year pros that have gotten our attention with their impressive play. Yet up until recently, no one had any idea these guys were on a team or even active, let alone even relevant.

I love, love, love college football and routinely follow the progression of its players into the NFL. However, I honestly don’t recall the careers of guys like Nick Mullens, David Moore or Gus Edwards. Nothing, nada — I mean zero — memory of these players.

So, I think it’s best if these anonymous fantasy, mystery men introduce themselves — right here, right now.

David Moore, WR, Seahawks

Who am I? Yeah, I guess most folks wouldn’t have heard of me from my college days since it was at a Division-II school. Well, my name is David Moore and I went to East Central University, located in Ada, Oklahoma — population of 17,280. It's roughly one-fourth the size of CenturyLink Field, where I play wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.

Most teams slept on my measurables, ignoring a 6-foot, 215-pound frame that ran a 4.43 with a vertical of 36.5 inches. As a 7th-round pick in 2017, expectations were low, however I currently lead my team in ADoT (average depth of target) at 14.7 yards. The Top 3 receivers in the NFL don’t even come close to that stat (Michael Thomas/Saints - 8.1yds; Adam Thielen/Vikings - 8.7yds; Julio Jones/Falcons 13.4yds). 

Since our Week 7 bye, I’ve averaged 12.2 fantasy points per game. As a matter of fact, in Week 12 vs. the Panthers, I hauled in a 35-yard TD pass to tie the game at 27. It was my first game catching over 100 yds, but my fifth TD this season! Sleep on me if ya like, but if I were you, I’d take my hand off the snooze button and pay attention.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers

In 2017, The Ohio State University had 7 players drafted into the NFL. Three guys were drafted in the first round. Me? Curtis Samuel? I was drafted in the 2nd round, 40th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Few people remember my final season at Ohio State, when I led the Big 10 conference with 128 all purpose yards per game and scored 15 TDs. My versatility and 4.3 speed with a 37-inch vertical scare plenty of defenders. One coach remarked that, I’m at my “best when matched up in open space, and get faster and more dangerous as the play unfolds.”

I wasn’t as explosive last season, but so far this year, I’ve scored 6 touchdowns — 4 receiving and 2 rushing. Over the last 5 weeks, my Panthers have averaged 29 pts per game. During that stretch, I’ve scored 4 TDs and scored double digit fantasy points 3 times. Right now, I may be touchdown dependent fantasy-wise, but my ability to score receiving or running make me a viable flex option. Plus, I have the easiest remaining schedule throughout the fantasy playoff picture.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

Lots of folks call me “J.R.,” but the name on the birth certificate states: Josh Reynolds. Little known fact: I have the single season receiving record for touchdowns at Texas A&M with 13 scores. Yep, one better than former 7th overall pick Mike Evans (Buccaneers) and I didn’t have a Heisman Award winner tossin' me the pigskin either. Also, my career reception average of 17.0 is better than his 16.5. Just sayin', sometimes people forget unless you remind them from time to time.

If I come across as having a chip on my shoulder, it’s probably because I was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft and put on the practice squad. It’s cool though, ‘cause players play and that’s exactly what I’m doing this season. In my last 2 starts, I’ve averaged 17 fantasy points and scored 3 TDs. With my boy Cooper Kupp on IR for the rest of the year, I should get to start the remaining games. Plus, think about it, his 7 targets a game have to go somewhere in this offense that relies heavily on 3 receiver sets. 

If I’m keepin’ it real (and I am), I don’t drop the ball when it’s thrown my way. My drop rate is 0v%, whereas my teammates Brandin Cooks is 1.2 %, and Robert Woods a robust 3.3 %. The next 3 teams we face (Lions, Bears, Eagles), rank in the lower half of the league in passing yards allowed. More importantly, they’ve collectively given up 59 passing TDs this season. Time to shine!

Robert Foster, WR, Bills

Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley — these are the Alabama receivers people remember. But not me, Robert Foster. Heck, they even think of linebacker Reuben Foster at Alabama before they think of this Foster. In my injury-plagued four years at ‘Bama, I only caught 3 touchdowns. Yet, somehow I still got invited to the 2018 NFL combine (Roll Tide!), where I ran a 4.41 40 time.

The Buffalo Bills took me in as an undrafted rookie free agent, where I reunited with my college offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll (Roll Tide!). Well, with a little bit of luck mixed in with good health (finally) and opportunity, I’ve averaged 99.5 yards a game over the last 2 games. I also scored my first NFL TD on a 75-yard bomb from fellow rookie Josh Allen while battling the Jaguars. These past 2 contests, I’ve scored 11 and 16 fantasy points, respectively, and look forward to finishing the season strong. The Bills took a chance on me, so maybe it’s time for some fantasy owners to do the same (Roll Tide!).

Nick Mullens, QB, 49ers

No, I’m not surprised you hadn’t heard of me considering the well-known quarterbacks chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jeez, I mean 3 guys (Mitch Trubisky/Bears, Patrick Mahomes/Chiefs, Deshaun Watson/Texans) were selected in the 1st round alone and every QB picked that year was from a power five conference. What? Oh…still don’t know who I am. Right, sorry about that. My name is Nicholas Clayton Mullens, but, I generally go by Nick Mullens — QB for the San Francisco 49ers.

Quiet as it’s kept, I own every statistical passing record at Southern Miss University. My 11,994 passing yards & 87 TDs dwarf Brett Favre's 7,695 yds & 52 TDs at our alma mater. Actually, I threw for twice as many yards and touchdowns as my teammate, CJ Beathard ( 5,562 yds & 40 TDs) and he was selected in the 3rd round in 2017. I signed as an undrafted free agent.

Call it irony, karma or fate but I finally got a chance to prove myself after CJ injured his wrist. Joe Montana, Steve Young nor any other 49er QB debuted the way I did on Thursday night, Nov. 1st, 2018. Passing for 262 yards, 3 touchdowns with a completion rate of 72.7% in front of a national audience was magical. I know I’ve struggled these past 2 road games, tossing 2 TD passes and 4 Ints, but don’t count me out. Three of our next four games are at home and that’s where the “magic” first happened.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

Say again? How do I what...like the nickname? Gus “the Bus” Edwards? Yeah, its cool, I like it. What was that? How do I feel about being the second rookie running back in Ravens history, to have back-to-back 100 yard games? I just want to play football. Coach said what?

“He gives us that back that we probably didn’t have earlier in the year. Yes, he’s doing a good job, and he has that big-back-type build, which is a big plus.”

Wow, Coach said all that? Well, it’s a blessing and I’m thankful for the opportunities. I just want to play football. Was I aware that I’m averaging 5.4 yards per carry? Yes. Excuse me…? Please repeat. Oh, you said the next 4 opponents give up a combined 4.8 yards per rush attempt? Good to know. How do I feel about likely starting the rest of the season, even when Alex Collins is back healthy? Man, I just want to play football.

Load more