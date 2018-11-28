Bears

For Bears, 9-3 a magic 'number' for postseason but little after that

USA TODAY





The third quarter of the 2018 season winds up with the Bears visiting the New York Giants next Sunday and with the Bears in position for a sweep of the four games in this season’s quadrant, the first time the Bears have swept a “quarter” since the second quarter of the 2012 season. A win in New York would move them to 9-3, a record they last reached in 2010 and which has assured the Bears a playoff berth every time the Bears have reached that mark since 1950.

That 2010 season, which ended a touchdown short of a trip to the Super Bowl, was also the last time the Bears had a winning record for a December, a month that traditionally has been a schedule black hole of sorts for the Bears since the high-water days 30 years ago.

But to reach that 9-3 win-loss standard the Bears need to overcome more than some nebulous December “jinx.” It means, coming off a mini-off-week following Thanksgiving, overcoming the kind of letdown the Bears allowed after their full off week this season. That break was followed by the consecutive losses to Miami and New England, the former representing the 2018 defeat that still rankles a team that has won five straight since that two-game stumble.

Coach Matt Nagy gave the players four full days off, plus a no-practice Tuesday, after the win at Detroit. All of this follows a couple days of just walk-through’s after the defeat of Minnesota – meaning that with the exception of the Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 game days, the Bears have been spared in-week contact work, which is generally a good thing, except for a team that fared badly the last time it came back from fall break.

Not likely this time, in Nagy’s mind.

“I feel like if there was going to be an exhale,” Nagy said on Wednesday, “They had every reason in the book to have an exhale after a big Sunday night win against the Vikings and exhale and have every reason in the book to come out flat against Detroit and they didn’t.

“That teaches me who they are and they’re grown men that understand where we’re at now and they take this game very seriously. They understand that they need to be professionals and right now we have put ourselves in this spot. It’s my job to make sure that we stay in it.”

And if the Bears do stay in it, the expectation is that they will leave the Meadowlands a 9-3 team, although two (Green Bay, Miami) of the Bears’ three losses have been to teams currently with losing records, and the 3-8 Giants have finished seasons with three wins just twice in the 40 years since the advent of the 16-game schedule.

If 9-3, then what?

But the Bears have been this 9-3 good or better many times, 15 times in fact, over the past 70 years and only four times finished those seasons with some form of championship – the NFL championships in ’63 and ’85, the NFC title in 2006, the NFL West title in ’56.

Year: 12-game W/L     (Season outcome)

2010: 9-3     (Lost NFC championship

2006: 10-2     (Lost Super Bowl)

2005: 9-3 (Lost divisional round)

2001: 9-3     (Lost divisional round)

1991: 9-3     (Lost wild-card round)

1990: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1988: 10-2     (Lost NFC Championship)

1987: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1986: 10-2     (Lost divisional round)

1985: 12-0     (Won Super Bowl)

1963: 9-1-2     (Won NFL championship)

1956: 9-2-1     (Lost NFL championship)

1950: 9-3     (Lost divisional playoff)

1949: 9-3     (2nd in NFL West)

1948: 10-2     (2nd in NFL West)

Those seasons are in the past, however, longer ago than most of the Bears have been alive. So are the three wins in the span of 12 days and the five consecutive wins total.

“The message to the guys is they accomplished the goal of having those three games and doing well in them and winning them, which we did and now that’s in the past,” Nagy said. “So now we’re on to a new challenge and for us to focus one game at a time against the Giants this week, so it’ll be important to get a great week of practice as it is every week.

“I think our guys are… . You can see they’re, they needed a little time. They’re back at it now and you can kind of feel the energy in the building.”

Bears stand as 4.5-point favorites over Giants in Week 13

USA TODAY





The potential of another Chase Daniel start may have oddsmakers in Las Vegas cautious about the Bears.

Chicago is still favored over the 3-8 New York Giants for Week 13, but only by 4.5 points according to Vegas Insider.

The Giants have played in plenty of close games this season, with six of their eight losses coming by seven points or fewer.

However, home games haven’t been kind to them, and they have yet to cover the spread in five opportunities at Met Life Stadium. The Bears have covered each week in their five-game winning streak.

Facing a backup quarterback like Daniel might help the Giants’ chances, but his efforts were enough to pull out a win for Chicago on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Mitchell Trubisky was limited at practice on Wednesday.

Daniel under center could lead to another lower-scoring game as well, and the over/under is set at 45 points. The over has been hit in six of the Bears’ last eight games, and the Giants have allowed 20 or more points in every game this season.

Akiem Hicks misses Bears practice Wednesday; Mitchell Trubisky limited

USA TODAY





The Bears are trying to get healthier during their “mini-bye week” but their Thursday game on Thanksgiving did a number on the injury report.

When the team took the practice field Wednesday, they were without a few more players than last week.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks headlined the sidelined trio, dealing with an Achilles injury. Running back Benny Cunningham and cornerback Sherrick McManis also sat out.

Mitchell Trubisky was limited in practice after missing last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The good news for Chicago came for a pair of players in the concussion protocol. Both outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen were full participants in practice after sitting out last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants practiced without tight end Evan Engram on Wednesday. Six other players were limited in practice, including outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive back Curtis Riley.

This is the point of the season where injuries start to catch up to every team, and both are looking to keep their starting lineups as intact as possible heading into their Week 13 matchup.

