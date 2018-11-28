The third quarter of the 2018 season winds up with the Bears visiting the New York Giants next Sunday and with the Bears in position for a sweep of the four games in this season’s quadrant, the first time the Bears have swept a “quarter” since the second quarter of the 2012 season. A win in New York would move them to 9-3, a record they last reached in 2010 and which has assured the Bears a playoff berth every time the Bears have reached that mark since 1950.

That 2010 season, which ended a touchdown short of a trip to the Super Bowl, was also the last time the Bears had a winning record for a December, a month that traditionally has been a schedule black hole of sorts for the Bears since the high-water days 30 years ago.

But to reach that 9-3 win-loss standard the Bears need to overcome more than some nebulous December “jinx.” It means, coming off a mini-off-week following Thanksgiving, overcoming the kind of letdown the Bears allowed after their full off week this season. That break was followed by the consecutive losses to Miami and New England, the former representing the 2018 defeat that still rankles a team that has won five straight since that two-game stumble.

Coach Matt Nagy gave the players four full days off, plus a no-practice Tuesday, after the win at Detroit. All of this follows a couple days of just walk-through’s after the defeat of Minnesota – meaning that with the exception of the Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 game days, the Bears have been spared in-week contact work, which is generally a good thing, except for a team that fared badly the last time it came back from fall break.

Not likely this time, in Nagy’s mind.

“I feel like if there was going to be an exhale,” Nagy said on Wednesday, “They had every reason in the book to have an exhale after a big Sunday night win against the Vikings and exhale and have every reason in the book to come out flat against Detroit and they didn’t.

“That teaches me who they are and they’re grown men that understand where we’re at now and they take this game very seriously. They understand that they need to be professionals and right now we have put ourselves in this spot. It’s my job to make sure that we stay in it.”

And if the Bears do stay in it, the expectation is that they will leave the Meadowlands a 9-3 team, although two (Green Bay, Miami) of the Bears’ three losses have been to teams currently with losing records, and the 3-8 Giants have finished seasons with three wins just twice in the 40 years since the advent of the 16-game schedule.

If 9-3, then what?

But the Bears have been this 9-3 good or better many times, 15 times in fact, over the past 70 years and only four times finished those seasons with some form of championship – the NFL championships in ’63 and ’85, the NFC title in 2006, the NFL West title in ’56.

Year: 12-game W/L (Season outcome)

2010: 9-3 (Lost NFC championship

2006: 10-2 (Lost Super Bowl)

2005: 9-3 (Lost divisional round)

2001: 9-3 (Lost divisional round)

1991: 9-3 (Lost wild-card round)

1990: 10-2 (Lost divisional round)

1988: 10-2 (Lost NFC Championship)

1987: 10-2 (Lost divisional round)

1986: 10-2 (Lost divisional round)

1985: 12-0 (Won Super Bowl)

1963: 9-1-2 (Won NFL championship)

1956: 9-2-1 (Lost NFL championship)

1950: 9-3 (Lost divisional playoff)

1949: 9-3 (2nd in NFL West)

1948: 10-2 (2nd in NFL West)

Those seasons are in the past, however, longer ago than most of the Bears have been alive. So are the three wins in the span of 12 days and the five consecutive wins total.

“The message to the guys is they accomplished the goal of having those three games and doing well in them and winning them, which we did and now that’s in the past,” Nagy said. “So now we’re on to a new challenge and for us to focus one game at a time against the Giants this week, so it’ll be important to get a great week of practice as it is every week.

“I think our guys are… . You can see they’re, they needed a little time. They’re back at it now and you can kind of feel the energy in the building.”