Bears

james-daniels-1211.jpg
Bears James Daniels stands tall against NFL’s best DT Aaron Donald

By John Mullin December 11, 2018 4:32 PM

Rookie guard James Daniels laughed and shook his head in the aftermath of the Bears’ 15-6 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams:

Had he ever gone against a defensive tackle anything like Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald?

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a D-tackle like that one,” Daniel said. “He rushes unique compared to other defensive tackles. [Ndamukong] Suh plays like a lot of other tackles but just better than they do. But Donald is different.

“No defensive tackle I’ve ever played has played like that. He protects his chest and that’s why offensive linemen have trouble. You’re trying to ‘punch’ him but he protects and there’s nothing you can punch. He’s at an angle. That’s why he’s so good. If you really look at tape, you see how he protects, and he was doing a great job every play of keeping his hands inside.”

Daniel, who didn’t get his first NFL start until Game 7, has played every bit like the second-round draft choice he was this year. Against Donald on multiple occasions Sunday, he and right guard Bryan Witzmann faced a modern incarnation of similarly-undersized Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle.

The result was a win for the Bears and a game in which Donald, the NFL sack leader with 16.5 over 12 games, managed just one (of the Rams’ three for the game) hit on Mitchell Trubisky to go with one solo tackle and one assist. It was Donald’s least-productive 2018 day since Week 1 at Oakland.

Donald did beat Daniels on more than one occasion. But it’s what happened next that made perhaps an even greater impression.

Daniels recovered within the play, kept his physical and mental balance – “If you start panicking,” he said, laughing, “that’s not going to be good” – and kept Daniels at bay in pass protection and, along with Witzmann and center Cody Whitehair, moved the Rams tackle as part of the Bears amassing a season-high 194 rushing yards.

“He just kept his poise, stuck to his basics and technique, and against a guy like that, that’s what you gotta do,” Whitehair said. “There’s going to be ups and downs and it’s all in how you respond to it.”

Coach Matt Nagy saw the same: “One of James’ biggest strengths is if he happens to lose a little leverage he can recover, but for the most part he was very consistent. And man, for being such a young kid, very calm, composed and that was one of the big things we talked about as a team was to stay calm and composed and next play mentality, he did that.”

Daniels credits Whitehair, himself a fellow second-rounder, with helping him through the rough spots of acclimating to the NFL. Whitehair also was instrumental in executing a blocking scheme that dealt with a Rams front seven that included five No. 1 draft picks.

“That was one of the biggest challenges that he’s ever going to have,” Nagy said. “Not all the time, he was not going against him every play, but there’s times where he’s out there and Aaron has so many great moves. But I thought [Daniels’] technique was really good last night. He never lunged too much, he stayed balanced.”

Cody Parkey got a police escort to practice, which is totally normal, right?

By Cam Ellis December 11, 2018 3:21 PM

I don't know if this is a big deal, but it sure is a weird one. 

On Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Cody Parkey is getting police escorts to practice now? It reads:

The NFL has long used of police escorts, but a few years ago, the Bears were not receiving escorts to Soldier Field. The team has occasionally paid to have four Lake County sheriff's deputies lead buses from Halas Hall in Lake Forest to O'Hare. At the time, a Bears spokesman said the team gets the service "for public safety reasons and to maintain a secure environment.”

There is not currently a policy specific to the Bears regarding escorts, according to Illinois State Police, but the agency provides escort services for sports teams’ travel between airports, hotels, practice venues and game venues.

They later quoted Bears spokesman Brandon Faber saying that the escort was standard operating procedure for off-site practices.

It's been a weird season for Parkey and practices, as this is now the second time that his methods have come into the limelight. You may remember that time that people literally sent helicopters out to Soldier Field to watch him practice at night. 

His offseason vacation is going to be so, so long and so, so far away. 

Bryce Callahan's reported broken foot will put the Bears' defense to the test

By JJ STANKEVITZ December 11, 2018 2:23 PM

Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t sound too optimistic when discussing Bryce Callahan’s foot injury on Monday, and on Tuesday, it was reported the slot cornerback has a broken bone in his foot. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed the initial report, which came from a memorabilia agency that was going to host a Callahan appearance on Tuesday:

The injury is a tough blow for the 27-year-old Callahan, who was playing the best football of his career through 12 games. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 79.5 passer rating when throwing his way, per Pro Football Focus, and he had more interceptions (two) than touchdowns allowed (one). He very well could’ve been ticketed to the Pro Bowl given the increased importance of slot defenders in today’s NFL, and with how frequently that meant the Bears were in nickel this year. 

“There are a lot of little things that he’s mastered and can go to the next level as far as reading and dissecting routes and knowing how to play them, maybe playing them a half-second quicker than he did two years ago,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last week. “Those things start to add up.”

Callahan hasn’t played a full season since debuting as an undrafted free agent in 2015, though, due to some injury issues. The Bears brought him back this offseason on a one-year original round tender worth a shade under $2 million, and this latest injury could impact what will otherwise be a strong payday for Callahan this spring. 

The Bears will move forward without Callahan, though, for the time being. Whether or not he could return during the regular season or playoffs isn’t known yet, but without him, the Bears’ first option to replace him will be veteran Sherrick McManis. 

McManis played well in place of Callahan against the Rams on Sunday, limiting the pass-catchers he was matched up against to just 18 yards on four targets and three receptions. He allowed only one yard after the catch, per Pro Football Focus, and also notched three pressures in five pass-rushing snaps. 

But can McManis sustain that level of play for the season’s final three games and then into the playoffs? That’ll be the question the Bears will have to answer going forward. McManis only played 18 defensive snaps in 2016 and 31 in 2017, with his value coming as a special teams ace. He played 29 percent of the Bears’ snaps in 2015, and in that year opposing quarterbacks had a 147.9 passer rating when throwing his way (21/28, 292 yards, five touchdowns, no passes defended). 

The Bears will likely have to bring in another cornerback for depth, as Callahan’s injury gives them only four healthy players at that position (Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, Kevin Toliver II and McManis). 

The injury to Callahan looks like the most significant blow to the Bears’ defense this year. How they respond to it, from a personnel and scheme standpoint, will go a long way toward determining how far this team makes it in January. 

