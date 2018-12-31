Bears

Bears opponents for the 2019 season determined

By Michael Allardyce December 31, 2018 1:11 PM

The Bears finished the 2018 season with a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, and while they're looking towards the playoffs and showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles other teams are already looking to next year.

And with the 2018 season wrapped up, the opponents for the 2019 season have been determined.

The Bears will play their NFC North rivals -- the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings -- twice, once at home and once on the road. Another eight games are determined with by the NFC North as a division playing another NFC division and an AFC division. in 2018, the Bears played the NFC West and AFC East. In 2019, the NFC North will play the AFC West and NFC East.

That is a tough draw, while the the NFC East isn't one of the tougher divisions in the NFL, the AFC East had a pair of 12-4 teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The final two games making up the schedule will be the first place teams from the NFC South and NFC West, the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints and the Rams are the top two seeds in the NFC this season.

While the order of the schedule has yet to be determined, we know which games will be at home and which will be on the road.

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Fortunately for the Bears, most of the daunting teams on their schedule will come to Soldier Field. The Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Cowboys will all have to travel to Chicago. The Bears will have to play the Rams in Los Angeles, which sticks out as the toughest road game.

Eagles fans start 'Let's go Bears' chant during Sunday's game against Redskins

eagles_fans.jpg
USA TODAY

By Tim Stebbins December 31, 2018 5:45 PM

"Thank u, next." -Philadelphia Eagles and fans, probably.

Entering Sunday, the Eagles were on the outside looking in at the NFC Playoffs with an 8-7 record. In order to clinch a playoff berth, the Eagles needed a win over the Redskins and for the Bears to defeat the 8-6-1 Vikings.

It would have been safe to assume that FedEx Field would feature battling chants of "Let's go Redskins!" and "Let's go Eagles!" Heck, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the latter was the more prominent of the two. Instead, Eagles fans threw a curveball.

In an interesting plot twist, Eagles fans started a "Let's go Bears!" chant towards the end of the game in Washington D.C.

The Eagles did their part, defeating the Redskins 24-0. Soon thereafter, the Bears defeated the Vikings 24-10, helping the Eagles clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

While the Eagles surely are thankful for the Bears' win, there likely is no love lost between the two teams. Sunday, the Eagles will take on the Bears at Soldier Field in the NFC Wild Card Game, with the winner moving one game closer to Super Bowl LIII.

Where is Super Bowl 53 being played?

super_bowl_location.jpg
USA TODAY

By Tim Stebbins December 31, 2018 3:10 PM

Super Bowl LIII is more than a month away and the Bears have plenty of work to do in order to lock up a spot in the big game.

However, Super Bowl fever is alive and well in Chicago. And regardless of the path ahead of the Bears, fans should be knowledgeable about the game. Travel arrangements could be in order, after all.

The Bears will likely host just one home playoff game — Sunday against the Eagles — as they are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. If they beat the Eagles, the Bears would play the No. 2 seed Rams on Jan. 12.

Based on seeding alone, the winner of Bears/Rams would likely face the No. 1 seed Saints in New Orleans on Jan. 20. Playing in the south could become a trend for the Bears this postseason, however. If they ultimately played and beat the Saints, the Bears would then head to Atlanta.

Super Bowl LIII will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Falcons, which opened in Aug. 2017) on Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. and the game can be seen on CBS.

Yes, the Bears have to win three more games to get to Atlanta, but the idea of them doing so is very realistic.

