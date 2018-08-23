Bears-Packers season opener is one of NFL’s most in-demand games

The Bears need an impact edge rusher. Khalil Mack is still holding out, and there haven't been any signs the Oakland Raiders will give him the contract he wants. Seems like a perfect trade match, right?

Not exactly. Never say never, but in this case, it's pretty close to never.

Logically, there are far too many hurdles to clear for Mack to wind up with the Bears. First: Why would the Raiders part with a 27-year-old who’s never missed a game in his career and has 40 1/2 sacks to his name? Yes, he’s holding out, but his holdout hasn’t reached the regular season yet. No team in the NFL is in the business of getting rid of a good edge rusher, let alone one of the two or three best in the league.

Even if the Raiders and Mack’s camp are far apart on how much he should be paid — Mack reportedly wants more than Von Miller’s annual average value, which would put him at or above $20 million per year — there’s no reason for the Raiders to trade him when they can place the franchise tag on him for the next two years. So while Mack is angling for a long-term contract, the Raiders do have the ability to keep him under control through the 2020 season.

In short: There’s not really a clock ticking for the Raiders to get something for him before they lose him to free agency. This isn’t like the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo last year (more on that in a bit).

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t end his holdout until September last year; it’s possible Mack could wait until a week before the season starts before ending his, too. With over two weeks until the Raiders begin their season on Monday Night Football, the timing doesn’t make any sense for him to be traded. It’s why, while there’s been buzz about teams inquiring about Mack, there hasn’t been anything indicating the Raiders are serious about listening to those offers.

But since you're already here, let’s at least entertain this thought: Mack’s holdout drags into the regular season and the Raiders decide to consider offers on the 2014 fifth overall pick. Unlikely as that hurdle is to be cleared, let’s bring it to this question: Could the Bears actually land him?

Right now, the Bears could pay that price and have the cap room to work out a long-term extension with Mack (which, realistically, is a precursor to any deal). Salary cap figures can be managed, and Ryan Pace has done a good job managing the Bears’ cap, to the point where acquiring Mack this year wouldn't necessarily preclude him from signing nose tackle Eddie Goldman to an extension. But those numbers could also not work for the Bears' future, especially if Mack commands, say, $22 million per year in his extension.

Even if that cap space hurdle is cleared, trading for Mack would represent a significant deviation from Pace’s plan of building the Bears through the draft. That’s not to say acquiring one of the top two or three pass rushers in the league wouldn’t be worth it, but the Bears also wouldn’t have a pick until the third round of the 2019 draft, which would be quite an audacious play for a team that hasn’t finished above last place in the NFC North since 2013.

The Bears weren’t willing to trade a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Garoppolo back in the spring of 2017, as colleague John “Moon” Mullin pointed out on the latest edition of the Under Center Podcast. So while the Bears are in a different place as a franchise in terms of Pace’s aggression now than they were then, if he wasn’t willing to pay up for a quarterback, why would he for an edge rusher?

If Mack were truly on the market, Pace surely would at the very least entertain the possibility of acquiring him and likely put in an offer. Plenty of other teams would, too, because premium players at premium positions like Mack almost never become available.

But that's also the point. Players like Mack almost never become available. And until further notice, Mack himself isn't available, either.