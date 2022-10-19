Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out'

The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides.

The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending their attempts to form him into one of their best pass-catching options, and placing a stigma on Harry for not succeeding under football's greatest coach.

“Big, talented kid,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said about Harry on Wednesday in a video conference. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard.”

Harry spent the first three years of his career in New England. During his time under Belichick, he recorded 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Lowly production for a first-round draft pick. The Patriots passed up on the likings of Deebo Samuel, A.J Brown and D.K Metcalf to take Harry out of Arizona State University during the 2019 NFL draft.

In turn, the Bears took a stab at the 24-year-old receiver to try and squeeze the talent out of him before his rookie contract ends. Giving up a last-round pick isn't a huge price to pay if they can get the first-round production out of him.

However, Harry's beginning in Chicago got off to a rocky start. He injured his ankle during training camp and required tightrope surgery to address the issue. He was placed on injured reserve to begin the season and missed the first six games.

But, he'll probably open up his season against his former stomping grounds – the New England Patriots. When asked if he has the game circled on his calendar, Harry answered with a smile.

“Absolutely,” Harry said. “It’s my old team. So, it always comes with wanting to play well.”

Despite the early setbacks in his career and this season, he's not looking to prove anything to anybody. He just wants to be himself.

“I don’t want to show them anything in particular,” Harry said of the Patriots. “Really myself, everybody that believes in me, my family, my friends. I just want to be able to play the way I know I can play and the way I can play.”

