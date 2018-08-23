Bears

Charles Leno Jr. locking down Mitchell Trubisky's blindside this preseason

By Lorin Cox August 23, 2018 3:22 PM

Bears general manager Ryan Pace went all in on Charles Leno Jr. as his left tackle of the future, signing him to a four-year, $37 million extension last preseason. The former seventh-round pick followed it up with a strong 2017 season, and he’s carried his success over to this year so far — at least in one area of his game.

Through three preseason games, Leno Jr. has Pro Football Focus’ highest pass-blocking grade among offensive tackles at 88.1 out of 100.

He has yet to allow a sack, hit, or quarterback hurry on 24 pass blocking snaps so far, according to PFF. Last preseason, he allowed only two pressures across three preseason games.

The ground game has been a different story, in the eyes of PFF.Leno Jr. has only a 63.5 run-blocking grade this preseason that ranks 51st among offensive tackles with at least 25 snaps played.

Overall, it leaves the Bears’ left tackle as the 39th highest-graded player at his own position.

It’s a limited sample size having only played 39 snaps in three games, but PFF does give a good snapshot of how Leno Jr. stacks up around the rest of the NFL.

He’s kept Mitchell Trubisky’s blindside clean, which is all Chicago really needs from him in these exhibition games.

Roquan Smith in for last Bears preseason game? It could happen

By John Mullin August 23, 2018 6:27 PM

Bears practice on Thursday was brisk. No, that’s an understatement. It was at times a blur – the offense running five plays in 28 seconds in one burst and stopping the clock by getting out of bounds, coach Matt Nagy barking out down-and-distance situations and the offense operating accordingly, red-zone periods.

Maybe it was the approach of preseason game No. 3 with its increased playing time for starters. Maybe the absence of pads again after laid-back practice Wednesday night at Vernon Hills High School.

Whatever the reason, “I'd definitely say it's a lot more intense,” said running back Jordan Howard. “Getting a lot more work done. It's longer but it's very efficient so that's why it's longer. But we're getting great work out here.”

Well, most Bears. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks remained out of practice. Linebacker Leonard Floyd was in street clothes. And as this was going on, two Bears considered vital to the 2018 defense weren’t part of the intensity on both sides of the football. Linebackers Aaron Lynch and Roquan Smith, both out with hamstring problems, Lynch since day one of training camp, Smith since last week, his first since signing his contract, did some light jogging, Smith doing some agility drills under trainer’s supervision, Lynch doing more walking around the field than running or participating.

Neither will play Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith could make an surprise debut in the final preseason game, against the Buffalo Bills, one that starters generally sit out. But Smith is far from starting now and hasn’t seen an NFL snap. The Bears presumably would prefer that experience didn’t have to be in Green Bay on Sept. 9 against the Packers.

“I think what we’ll do is we’ll monitor where he’s at as far as his health, and if we feel like it’s safe to get him reps, which he obviously needs, then we’ll do that,” said coach Matt Nagy. “If we think it’s not safe, then we’re not going to do it.”

Lynch’s situation is murkier. His absence from virtually all of camp is vexing, and his roster status for opening day is unclear; a vested veteran’s contract becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on opening day. Releasing him and bringing him back later, if healthy, is one possible scenario.

In Lynch’s favor is the simple fact that he has produced at the NFL level, albeit with injury issues. The Bears know what he possibly could do.

“The luxury with him is he’s come from this defense with Vic [Fangio, defensive coordinator now and when Lynch was with San Francisco,” Nagy said. “So that’s a benefit for us.” 

Being patient with Lynch “can get tough,” Nagy conceded. “But I think one of my strengths is understanding, too, that what’s important is that first game.

“So there’s the balance: ‘Are you in shape?’ When you’re gonna play possibly 70 plays in that first game, you’ve got to be in football shape. So we have a good plan with conditioning him and doing some things. You also want to be able to push guys, too, and make sure they’re pushing themselves and you’re not just letting them slide. He hasn’t done that I don’t think we’ve done that.”

2 key pieces of the NFL's future - Mitch Trubisky and Pat Mahomes - come together Saturday

USA TODAY

By John Mullin August 23, 2018 5:29 PM

The NFL and its universe know the sea change and shifting of tectonic plates occurring at this time, with the game’s sun setting for the generation of quarterbacks that have defined the last decade-plus – Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, even Aaron Rodgers – and the influx of new – Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, others.

Saturday in Soldier Field will feature two of those anticipated quarterback stars-in-waiting – Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Trubisky for the Bears. And besides their parts in the 2017 draft and working in a similar offensive system spawned by the same veteran coach, Mahomes and Trubisky have one other thing in common.

Matt Nagy.

The Bears coach, then the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, was key in the Kansas City decision to trade two No. 1 picks and a No. 3 to move up from No. 27 to No. 10 in order to select Mahomes, viewed as the upgrade at franchise quarterback that Kansas City sought from Alex Smith. Nagy was instrumental in the development of Mahomes to the point of starting one game as a rookie and convincing the Chiefs to trade away Smith this offseason.

Nagy left Mahomes and the Chiefs behind in January when he became Bears coach and leading factor in the development of Trubisky, whom the Bears had deemed worth trading up from No. 3 to No. 2 along with deciding that Jay Cutler was done in Chicago.

Meaning: Nagy has tutored the two quarterbacks drafted highest in 2017 (Deshaun Watson went No. 12 Houston), giving him more than a casual insight into two individuals on whom their organizations have built their futures.

“One of the neat things about all these, the quarterback position in general, is there are so many guys that are different in regards to how they handle themselves,” Nagy said. “Patrick's more of a guy that's going to show more of his competitiveness out on the field. It's going to show in a good way, he has a great balance of understanding the confidence that he has not only in himself but in his teammates and his coaches.

“So he obviously has a live arm, he’s more mobile than what people think, he's a tough kid and he's a gamer. Man, when the lights turn on, the kid likes to play football.”

Which matches his assessment of Trubisky, which was an integral component in the Bears’ decision to hire him.

“Well it’s the same thing with Mitch,” Nagy said. “See, Mitch is just as competitive; it’s just a different way of how he handles it,” with Nagy describing Trubisky as perhaps a little more introverted.

Personalities aside, both Mahomes and Trubisky face a somewhat similar NFL task: Learning offenses based on the tenets developed by Kansas City coach Andy Reid, adapted to Chicago by Nagy.

Both the Chiefs and Bears have extreme interest in how well and quickly that settling-in process proceeds. Kansas City traded for Smith when Reid arrived in 2013, whereupon Smith went on a stretch of three Pro Bowls in five years marked by significant jumps up in virtually every meaningful quarterback area (completion and interception percentages, rating, yards per attempt, yards per game) –  in addition to four playoff appearances in five years after just one in his first seven with San Francisco.

Smith may not be the perfect comp for learning curve in the Reid/Nagy offense. He had seven NFL seasons when he came to the system at age 29, and to get completely comfortable it still took him “probably two, two and a half years,” Nagy said.

“Now again, when we came into this thing in Kansas City five years ago, six years ago, we did the same type of thing where we threw a lot of stuff at Alex and just the offense in particular to see where they were. And then we pulled back. but until he felt like, ‘give me the keys and let’s do it,’ that was probably two and a half years.”

Smith was efficient in the offense after one year because of his experience, “so he had that,” Nagy added. “The defenses were slow to him. he saw everything. It was trying to match up the offense.

“With us, with Mitch, the defenses are still a little fast and the offense is still a little fast. Time, right now, is going to help us. But at the same time, we as coaches, ‘let’s reel our stuff in a little bit.’ This thing will only get better and better, in my opinion, as we go.”

 

