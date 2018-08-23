The NFL and its universe know the sea change and shifting of tectonic plates occurring at this time, with the game’s sun setting for the generation of quarterbacks that have defined the last decade-plus – Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, even Aaron Rodgers – and the influx of new – Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, others.

Saturday in Soldier Field will feature two of those anticipated quarterback stars-in-waiting – Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Trubisky for the Bears. And besides their parts in the 2017 draft and working in a similar offensive system spawned by the same veteran coach, Mahomes and Trubisky have one other thing in common.

Matt Nagy.

The Bears coach, then the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, was key in the Kansas City decision to trade two No. 1 picks and a No. 3 to move up from No. 27 to No. 10 in order to select Mahomes, viewed as the upgrade at franchise quarterback that Kansas City sought from Alex Smith. Nagy was instrumental in the development of Mahomes to the point of starting one game as a rookie and convincing the Chiefs to trade away Smith this offseason.

Nagy left Mahomes and the Chiefs behind in January when he became Bears coach and leading factor in the development of Trubisky, whom the Bears had deemed worth trading up from No. 3 to No. 2 along with deciding that Jay Cutler was done in Chicago.

Meaning: Nagy has tutored the two quarterbacks drafted highest in 2017 (Deshaun Watson went No. 12 Houston), giving him more than a casual insight into two individuals on whom their organizations have built their futures.

“One of the neat things about all these, the quarterback position in general, is there are so many guys that are different in regards to how they handle themselves,” Nagy said. “Patrick's more of a guy that's going to show more of his competitiveness out on the field. It's going to show in a good way, he has a great balance of understanding the confidence that he has not only in himself but in his teammates and his coaches.

“So he obviously has a live arm, he’s more mobile than what people think, he's a tough kid and he's a gamer. Man, when the lights turn on, the kid likes to play football.”

Which matches his assessment of Trubisky, which was an integral component in the Bears’ decision to hire him.

“Well it’s the same thing with Mitch,” Nagy said. “See, Mitch is just as competitive; it’s just a different way of how he handles it,” with Nagy describing Trubisky as perhaps a little more introverted.

Personalities aside, both Mahomes and Trubisky face a somewhat similar NFL task: Learning offenses based on the tenets developed by Kansas City coach Andy Reid, adapted to Chicago by Nagy.

Both the Chiefs and Bears have extreme interest in how well and quickly that settling-in process proceeds. Kansas City traded for Smith when Reid arrived in 2013, whereupon Smith went on a stretch of three Pro Bowls in five years marked by significant jumps up in virtually every meaningful quarterback area (completion and interception percentages, rating, yards per attempt, yards per game) – in addition to four playoff appearances in five years after just one in his first seven with San Francisco.

Smith may not be the perfect comp for learning curve in the Reid/Nagy offense. He had seven NFL seasons when he came to the system at age 29, and to get completely comfortable it still took him “probably two, two and a half years,” Nagy said.

“Now again, when we came into this thing in Kansas City five years ago, six years ago, we did the same type of thing where we threw a lot of stuff at Alex and just the offense in particular to see where they were. And then we pulled back. but until he felt like, ‘give me the keys and let’s do it,’ that was probably two and a half years.”

Smith was efficient in the offense after one year because of his experience, “so he had that,” Nagy added. “The defenses were slow to him. he saw everything. It was trying to match up the offense.

“With us, with Mitch, the defenses are still a little fast and the offense is still a little fast. Time, right now, is going to help us. But at the same time, we as coaches, ‘let’s reel our stuff in a little bit.’ This thing will only get better and better, in my opinion, as we go.”