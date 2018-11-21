Bears

A Chicago Bears fan's rooting guide to the NFL's Week 12 games

By Alex Shapiro November 21, 2018 10:12 AM

Eleven weeks into the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus a bit. The Bears find themselves atop the NFC North with a game and a half lead over the Vikings, and if the season ended today they’d be the third seed in the conference. Obviously things can change drastically week-to-week, with each game having a wider and wider impact around the conference. So who should you root for this week to help protect the Bears’ playoff odds?

REDSKINS (6-4)  AT COWBOYS (5-5) - THURSDAY 3:30 PM CT

Tie your horse to the Cowboys’ wagon after the Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. Right now the NFC East looks like it’s going to be a battle to the end and the more these teams beat each other up, the better the chances are for the Bears to lock up a playoff spot and a higher seed. 

SEAHAWKS (5-5) AT PANTHERS (6-4) – SUNDAY 12:00 PM CT

Fly with the Hawks. As it stands, the Panthers are the fifth seed in the NFC and the Seahawks sit at seven. If the Bears end up fighting for a Wild Card slot, they own the tiebreaker vs. Seattle since the Bears beat them head-to-head in Week 2. If they had to edge out Carolina it would come down to which team had the better record vs. NFC opponents.

PACKERS (4-5-1) AT VIKINGS (5-4-1) – SUNDAY 7:20 PM CT

Skol Vikings. Technically a Minnesota win would keep the race for the NFC North title a little tighter, but I think every team would feel better about their playoff chances with Aaron Rodgers eliminated from contention ASAP. 

By JJ STANKEVITZ November 21, 2018 3:07 PM

A day after the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50 or more points, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked if he thought Monday night’s Los Angeles Rams-Kansas City Chiefs thriller was a watershed moment for the league.  

“I thought 1958 Giants and Colts was the big game,” Fangio said. “I don’t know. I think it’s just we live in such a one-week news cycle in the NFL. Let’s see what happens next week.”

Fangio’s quip was a fantastic response — that 1958 Giants-Colts NFL Championship game is regarded as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” and is credited with the sport’s massive popularity growth. Sixty years later, a wildly entertaining 54-51 game in front of a primetime national audience may not have been a watershed for the NFL — but it certainly was indicative of the passing-crazed direction in which the sport is going. 

“The score isn’t what I’d like to see as a connoisseur,” Fangio said. 

While the Rams and Chiefs combined for 105 points and 1,001 yards, the outcome of the game was still significantly influenced by defense. Rams defensive end Samson Ebukam had two touchdowns, and Aaron Donald — Khalil Mack’s biggest competition for defensive player of the year honors — still managed to wreck portions of the game. The Rams intercepted Patrick Mahomes three times, including twice on the final two possessions to clinch their three-point win. 

The point here is this: It’s not necessarily that either team played “bad” defense. It’s that, to be successful as a defense against one of the NFL’s best offenses, you have to generate turnovers, because even the most middling offenses can generate yards and points. The Rams won largely because they generated five turnovers while the Chiefs only had two. 

We don’t know what the Bears’ defense would do if given the chance to play either of these teams, though we’ll find out in Week 14 when Los Angeles comes to Soldier Field for a Sunday Night Football date. That’ll be a fascinating test for where the NFL stands in 2018: What can the league’s best defense in the Bears do against one of its three best offenses in the Rams? 

What should give the Bears some optimism is their penchant for creating turnovers — Fangio’s group leads the NFL with 27 takeaways, two more than the Cleveland Browns and seven more than the Rams, who rank fourth. No team in the NFL is better at both keeping opponents out of the end zone and creating those critical turnovers. 

And how that plays out in a few weeks might actually be more of a watershed game for the NFL than the one we saw Monday night. 

Point taken

Matt Nagy, to say the least, enjoyed Monday night’s game a little more than his defensive coordinator did. 

“This could be a time where people look back,” Nagy said. “… Now, people were excited. When you get teams in the NFL that both have records as good as they are – 9-1 going against each other. One’s NFC, one’s AFC. It’s always going to be a big lead-up. And then you have an unbelievable coach with tons of experience versus an unbelievable coach with not a lot of experience — that’s what people like. 

“It was great, in my opinion, great for the league. There were still a lot of great defensive plays in there. It’s just, shoot, to see those defensive touchdowns, the interceptions, there were fireworks. And I think that’s what people like.”

Illegal and dirty, or just illegal?

The Bears certainly weren’t happy with Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith for delivering an illegal hit on Mitch Trubisky on the play on which he injured his shoulder, but there weren’t any public cries of him being a dirty player coming from Halas Hall this week.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Nagy said. “Again, it is football. It is an illegal hit. You always want to look at things from both sides and you hope it’s not malicious. But when it’s a late hit, then it can be challenging for you. But it’s, again, there are just so many variables that go into it. Mitch is a tough kid. So we’ll just see what happens.”

Chase Daniel — who is all but assured to start Thursday against the Detroit Lions — sounded a little more perturbed when asked about the hit. 

“I knew it was a very late hit, something that I don’t think should’ve happened,” Daniel said. “It’s sort of crazy how it happened — it shouldn’t have happened like that.”

Still, as former quarterback Donovan McNabb pointed out on “SportsTalk Live” Tuesday, the way Trubisky slid — headfirst, not feet first — opened him up to be hit the way he was by Smith.  And safety Eddie Jackson, who didn’t take a second look at the hit, said it’s difficult for defenders to try to determine a quarterback’s intent when he has the ball in his hands. 

“It’s tough as a defender trying to come in because you’re not really knowing if a guy is gonna slide or stand up,” Jackson said. “Especially with Mitch, he can get you, now. But that’s our quarterback. We always want to take up and try to play clean. But it’s tough in split (second) decision-making. 

“But Mitch is our guy, man. He’s going to bounce back for sure.”

Bears officially bring aboard Bray

The Bears announced Wednesday afternoon, as expected, they signed quarterback Tyler Bray from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Bray will back up Daniel, who’s expected to start, against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Trubisky did travel with the Bears to Detroit but is listed as doubtful, and the move to sign Bray makes it even more unlikely Trubisky plays Thursday. 

To make room for Bray on the 53-man roster, the Bears released cornerback Marcus Cooper. 

By NBC Sports Chicago November 21, 2018 3:02 PM

You've stumbled into (Too) Bold Predictions, a weekly column that is exactly what it sounds like! Here, we'll take nuanced, well-researched information and use it to make wildly improbable predictions. Analysis! 

 

J.J. Stankevitz 

1. Chase Daniel has a passer rating of 100 or higher.
Yes, Daniel has only thrown 78 passes in his NFL career and last started a game in 2014. But consider this: Nine of the 10 quarterbacks to play against the Detroit Lions’ defense this year have had a passer rating of 93.9 or higher (the only one who didn’t, because sports make sense: Tom Brady). That group of nine quarterbacks includes the likes of Sam Darnold (116.8) and Brock Osweiler (114.9). The Lions having cornerback Darius Slay available – he didn’t play in Week 10 – will be important, but don’t discount Daniel’s ability to operate Matt Nagy’s offense, and operate it well against a generally-bad defense. 

2. Tarik Cohen rips off a run of 50 or more yards.
The Lions’ run defense excels at limiting opposing running backs to one or two yards per carry…until someone breaks off an explosive run. The Bears weren’t able to do that in Week 10, but the week before, Dalvin Cook gained 70 of his 89 yards against the Lions on one run. Jordan Howard’s strength isn’t explosive runs, but Cohen has that ability, and will have an opportunity to hit home on one Thursday.   

Cam Ellis
1. Khalil Mack has a pick-6, courtesy of Akiem Hicks. 
The thought process goes like this: Khalil Mack shows up for nationally-televised games. Incidentally, Khalil Mack also shows up for regionally-televised games, but you know, whatever. The Bears love them some defensive touchdowns, and lead the NFL with 18 interceptions. Sometime in the 1st half, Akiem Hicks is going to get pressure on Matt Stafford and knock a pass right into the hands of Mack, who'll walk into the endzone for his first pick-six since Week 1. 

2. The Bears screen pass the Lions into oblivion. 
You surely have heard all the nonsense about Trubisky and screen passes, and while I don't personally put all that much stock into the argument, the Bears do call a lot of screen/bubble passes. From all accounts it seems like the offense is going to be too watered down with Chase Daniel at the helm, but I bet you see a slightly more conservative gameplan from Nagy tomorrow. Some Anthony Miller here, a lot of Taylor Gabriel there, etc. The Bears (and the rest of the NFL, for that matter) loves that trendy Trips formation, which gets used a lot in the short passing game. The Bears will want to get Daniel comfortable and in a zone early, and what better way to do that than a bunch of high-percentage plays? 

